A fourth shot may not offer more protection against Omicron’s capture, an early Israeli study suggests.





JERUSALEM Preliminary results from a small Israeli study examining the effects of a fourth dose of coronavirus vaccine suggest that despite an increase in antibody levels, the extra dose a few months after a third injection may not do much more for him. prevent infection with the Omicron variant. Prof. Gili Regev-Yochay, director of the Infectious Diseases Unit at Sheba Medical Center and head of research, warned that the results had not yet been reviewed by colleagues. But she said there was no evidence of any risk from taking a fourth dose and that she supported giving vaccines to vulnerable people who might have some benefit from it. She said the initial results of the studies raised questions about giving the extra dose more widely, including to generally healthy people in their early 60s. For them, she said, it might be preferable to wait for a newer vaccine tailored to deal with variants like Omicron. On Tuesday, Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, a senior official at the Israeli Ministry of Health, told public radio Kan that the decision to offer a fourth dose to older and more vulnerable people was correct, as they had produced higher levels. high antibodies. Higher levels of antibodies are likely to provide additional protection against serious diseases.

Initial results from the study showed that the fourth dose increased antibodies fivefold. But Professor Regev-Yochay told reporters that two weeks after 154 hospital staff received a fourth dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the number of coronavirus-infected participants was only slightly lower than the number of those infected in a control group that had not received. a fourth stroke. The hospital did not publish any raw data. The study adds information to the debate over whether a fourth strike is advisable. Israel made the shots available to Israelis aged 60 and over and to people considered particularly vulnerable before there was much data. The Ministry of Health acknowledged the lack of a scientific basis at the time, but said the growing rates of new cases meant time was running out to discuss and gather more data. Israeli data show that the immunity provided by a booster injection begins to fade after a few months, and officials said any downside to getting a fourth injection was outweighed by the possibility that it could add protection as Omicron spreads. Among scientists, questions remain as to whether fourth shots are advisable. Research shows that Covid vaccines already protect against the worst results, including from the Omicron variant. And while beginner boosters are generally recommended in some countries, dosing every few months may not be a sustainable long-term strategy, some experts have said. About half a million Israelis have received a fourth dose. Among some Israeli professionals, the rush to give a slightly tested fourth dose was a bone of contention from the start.

An expert advisory panel recommended its administration to people aged 60 and over, as well as people with weakened immune systems, on December 21, and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett enthusiastically supported the proposal. But given the lack of knowledge about Omicron then or the effectiveness of a fourth dose, some experts called the idea premature. The Israeli Ministry of Health approved the release of the fourth vaccine for those 60 and older in early January. It was not immediately clear whether the news from Sheba would slow down reception by people who were eligible to receive a fourth dose.

