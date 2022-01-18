International
Ashling Murphy: Thousands pay their last respects to teacher killed in Ireland | World news
A debauched act of violence took the life of the talented and admired Ashling Murphy, but such disrespect for human life should not be allowed to take root in communities, mourners were told at the funeral of the slain school teacher.
Meath Bishop Tom Deenihan said no one should die like the 23-year-old did when he was attacked and drowned last Wednesday while running. No family like Ashlings should suffer like now, he said.
Thousands gathered to pay their last respects at the church and the adjoining community hall, where large screens were set up to accommodate the crowds. There was a sense of deep sadness and confusion as friends, family and students gathered to pay their respects in a community shocked by her death.
The last few days have been a nightmare. A walk on a mild and sunny afternoon in January should be a happy event, promising the brightest and warmest days of spring and summer, said Bishop Deenihan. As we know, it was not so. A debauched act of violence that deprived of life a good, talented, loved and admired young woman, who has since united the country in grief and support.
Crime has also raised questions for itself and society. It has questioned our attitudes and, in particular, our attitudes towards women and has questioned our values and morals, he told the packed church in the village of Mountbolus in Offaly County.
Police said later Tuesday they had arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of murder.
More than 20 seven-year-old boys and girls from Ashling Elementary School taught, lined up in front of the older girls from Holy Heart School in Tullamore to form an honor guard as the funeral procession entered the church to the sound of traditional music. . .
The little ones each carried a single red-pink photo of Murphys graduation with the words flying high in the sky and our bright light.
Her boyfriend Ryan Casey described her in a statement as an incredible, loving and beautiful person that we were all lucky to know.
Ashling was so much more to me than a girlfriend, she was my soul mate, she is my soul mate, she will always be the twin of my soul. She is the greatest love of my life. I will appreciate the last five years we spent all my life together, he said
Paul Carroll, who lives in the same rural area with the Murphys family, described a terrible sense of unease everywhere. He added: It is like a darkness around us.
Carrolls’s son, Ultan, a bath player, was taught music by Murphy, a talented flute player. I’m completely shocked, said the 17-year-old. I could not believe it for two days. You hear about bad things, but you never think they will happen here.
He was one of about 100 people who responded with instruments to a request from Ashlings’s sister, Amy, to help the community celebrate her life.
In a touching gesture, the family also decided it would be an almost entirely female funeral with all the mourners appearing at the altar for readings, songs or prayers of faithful young women from her family and circle of friends.
Her parents, Raymond and Kathleen, her sister, Amy, her brother, Cathal, and boyfriend, Ryan, were the top performers, while many of her friends from school, college, her local GAA Kilcormac / Killoughey club and musicians from Comhaltas Ceoltir ireann were. also present.
Also in attendance were Irish President Michael D Higgins, Acting Chief of Staff Michel Martin and Justice Minister Helen McEntee.
The parish priest, Father Michael Meade, told how her family was robbed of your most precious gift, a gift that was given only joy and love, fun and laughter to many beyond your family.
He spoke of the raw and savage pain and darkness that has befallen them, but urged all to pray for change.
The issues raised in so many ways and by so many voices that when this horrific act of violence invaded our entire lives, we pray, will continue to evolve and bring about the change we need so much, just to give and show respect, u he said to the mourners.
There was a heavy silence, and the Irish flag was flown at half-mast as mourners left the church walking behind the funeral procession toward the cemetery.
Musicians playing the flute, bath, and tin whistles filled the air with a mix of traditional music as hundreds of mourners remained to move forward.
Outside the church, Rosemary Bracken of the local band Ballyboy Comhaltas summed up the feelings of the city: It’s something to be written in our history that we never thought would be the horrific death of a young man on purpose. the hand of a stranger.
Here we have had tragedies, car accidents, deaths, but we have struggled with this. People just can’t process it, she said.
