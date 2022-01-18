COVID-19 Ontario: 4,183 patients in hospital, at least 580 in ICU

The number of patients in an Ontario hospital with COVID-19 rose to 4,183 on Tuesday after admissions to the ICU regarding the virus reached 580.

This is an increase of 296 hospitalizations compared to Monday’s report and an increase of two patients in intensive care.

Of hospitalized patients, 53.5 percent were hospitalized due to a COVID-19-related illness and 46.5 percent tested positive after being hospitalized for another reason.

At the ICU, 82.1 percent of patients were admitted for COVID-19 while 17.9 percent tested positive after the fact.

Vaccination status of hospitalized persons includes 2050 fully vaccinated patients, 739 unvaccinated patients and 195 partially vaccinated patients. The vaccination status of the remaining 1,199 patients is unknown, according to the government.

In the ICU are 196 patients fully vaccinated, 195 patients unvaccinated and 17 patients partially vaccinated. No vaccination information was provided for the remaining 172 patients.

At least 7,086 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the province in the last 24 hours. However, health officials have warned that the counting of cases is likely an underestimation of the true number of infections in Ontario due to limited testing for the virus.

More than 5,400 of these cases were identified in fully vaccinated individuals, 1,087 were found in unvaccinated individuals, and 245 were found in partially vaccinated individuals. The vaccination status of the remaining 314 cases is unknown.

Tuesday’s report comes a day after Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kieran Moore suggested that key indicators related to Ontario’s fight against COVID-19 appear to be headed in the right direction.

I started to have a lot more hope, said Dr. Kieran Moore for Newstalk 580 CFRAs The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll on Monday. The number of cases is slowing down instead of accelerating in terms of hospitalization and ICU.

Earlier this month, Ontario introduced new public health measures in an effort to ease the burden on the provincial health care system amid a wave of Omicron-driven COVID-19 infections.

These measures include the suspension of indoor dining in restaurants, capacity restrictions in shopping malls and personal care services, and the closure of gyms and cinemas.

FORD SAYS ‘POSITIVE NEWS’ IS COMING

“These measures are set to expire on January 26, although Prime Minister Doug Ford said his government will announce.”some positive news“this week to ease those restrictions.

“We’re going to have some positive news. I believe we’re going to make some announcements later this week about going back to other levels of restrictions,” Ford told the Newstalk 580 CFRA The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll on Tuesday.

As of yesterday, 38 COVID-19-related deaths were reported bringing the number of provincial deaths from COVID-19 to 10,666. Thirty-seven of those deaths occurred last month and one death occurred a month ago, but are only being recorded now due to a “data cleanup”, according to the Ministry of Health.

With 31,355 tests performed in the last 24 hours, Ontario’s positivity rate stands at 24.5 percent.

WHERE ARE THE NEW CASES WITH COVID-19?

Most cases reported by the province on Tuesday were found in Toronto (1,628), Peel Region (1,106) and York Region (545).

Other areas with the highest number of registered cases include Durham County (465), Halton County (418), Ottawa (333) and Hamilton (327).

CIVID-19 VACCINATIONS UPDATE

As of Tuesday, 91.4 percent of Ontarians over the age of 12 have one dose of a vaccine for COVID-19 and 88.7 percent have two doses and are considered to be fully vaccinated.

More than 39,400 needles were administered Monday alone and 29,561,731 shots have been fired into wings across Ontario since the start of the vaccination campaign in the provinces.

With files from Michael Woods of CTV News Ottawa