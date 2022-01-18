Hong Kong will kill thousands of hamsters after Covid cases





Hong Kong will destroy more than 2,000 hamsters and ban the import of small animals after a pet store employee, a customer and at least 11 rodents tested positive for the Delta variant of the coronavirus. Officials said Tuesday that it was not clear the virus had been transmitted to humans by imported hamsters. But they urged residents to hand over imported hamsters from Dec. 22 to be tested and euthanized to prevent any further spread. They are excreting the virus and the virus can infect other animals, other rodents and also human beings, said Thomas Sit, assistant director of the Hong Kong Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation. We do not want to kill all animals, but we must protect public health and animal health. We have no choice, we have to make a final decision. The group was tracked down to a worker at the Little Boss pet store in Hong Kong Island Causeway Bay district, who was confirmed Monday to have contracted the Delta variant. Further tests revealed another infection in a client who had a brief transaction with the worker while exchanging a cage and buying hamster food with her daughter on Jan. 7. A preliminary test showed that the client’s spouse was also infected with the coronavirus.

Further testing found 11 infected rodents in the store and positive samples from the cages in the company warehouse. Health officials said they had found no precedent for pet hamsters passing the coronavirus to humans, but noted that the hamsters had been infected in laboratories. Officials said two shipments of rodents from the Netherlands were particularly troubling, including about 1,800 brought in on December 22nd and more than 800 arriving on January 7th. All rodents in the city’s 34 licensed stores will be seized for testing and then disposed of, officials said. Anyone who bought a hamster after Dec. 22 is required to submit the animal for testing and euthanasia. Pet shops selling hamsters will also be closed for cleaning and authorities will test rabbit, chinchilla and guinea pig shops. Stores may reopen after it is shown that those animals are not infected. Hong Kong, which has a painful history of infectious diseases, including nearly 300 deaths from SARS in 2003, has taken aggressive measures to reduce the risk of animal transmission in the past. In 1997, he slaughtered more than a million chickens each chicken in the territory to stop the spread of a bird flu virus, and since then the city has made smaller cuts when infected birds are found.

