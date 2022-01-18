COVID-19 in Ottawa: 72 in hospital, 8 in ICU





Ottawa Public Health is reporting seven more hospitalizations due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, but ICU numbers remain stable and there have been no new deaths to report. The latest report from OPH shows 72 people in hospital for an active COVID-19 infection, up from 65 on Monday. There are eight people in the ICU. Ottawa Public Health reports only hospitalizations among Ottawa residents with a hospital intervention for COVID-19 active. To be counted as a hospitalization intervention, hospitalization must include treatment for an active COVID-19 infection or extend hospital stay due to active COVID-19. This also applies to people who may be receiving COVID-19 while in hospital. Local hospitals have reported a larger number of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19. Local hospitals say they have many more patients who tested positive for COVID-19, but may not be in hospital specifically for the treatment of the disease. Queensway Carleton Hospital reported 66 patients with COVID-19 on Tuesday, and Montfort Hospital said there were 48, both drops from the day before. CHEO reported 14 patients with COVID-19 on Tuesday, up from 11. The Ottawa Hospital said there were 166 patients with COVID-19 on Monday. A total of 649 Ottawa residents have died from COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic. The OPH reported 325 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the city’s total pandemic number to 53,880. Officials say, however, that with limited testing in certain groups in Ontario, daily case counts are an underrepresentation of the true amount of COVID-19 in the community. OTTAWA wastewater monitoring project has shown viral signal decline last week. Ontario health officials reported 4,183 people in hospitals across the province with COVID-19 on Tuesday, including 580 at the ICU. Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford told the Newstalk 580 CFRA on Tuesday morning that some “positive news” would come later this week regarding the COVID-19 restrictions. KEY STATISTICS OF OTAVA for COVID-19 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (January 10-16): 291.2 (reduction from 300.7)

Position rate in Ottawa (January 10-16): 21.5 percent (down from 26.4 percent)

Reproduction number (average of seven days): 0,87 (from 0,85)

Known active cases: 4,587 (-343) Reproduction values ​​greater than 1 indicate that the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means that the spread is slowing down. The number of known active cases is the number of confirmed cases (based on testing) minus the number of resolved cases and deaths. HOSPITALISTS IN OTAWA There are 72 people in Ottawa hospitals on Tuesday being treated for an active COVID-19 infection, up from 65 on Monday. There are eight people in the ICU, unchanged from Monday. Age categories of people in the hospital: 0-9: 2

10-19: 2 (1 in ICU)

20-29: 1

30-39: 0

40-49: 2

50-59: 7

60-69: 14 (3 in ICU)

70-79: 21 (3 in ICU)

80-89: 17 (1 in ICU)

90+: 6 (Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in the hospital with an “active” infection) VACCINES FOR COVID-19 IN OTAWA As of Monday: Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 903,145

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 836,222

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 474,666

Percentage of population five and above with at least one dose: 91 percent

Percentage of population five and above fully vaccinated: 84 percent * Statistics for one- or two-dose Ottawa residents include anyone with an Ottawa zip code who has been vaccinated anywhere in Ontario. ABOUT THE REGION Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 65 in hospital, 8 in ICU

Public Health Hastings Prince Edward: 39 in hospital, 8 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 17 in hospital, 8 in ICU

Leeds District Health Unit, Grenville & Lanark: 21 in hospital, 5 in ICU

Renfrew County Health Unit: 14 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Outaouais: 145 in hospital, 5 in ICU These figures are based on the latest data from each relevant health unit at the time of publication. EXPLOSIONS OF COVID-19 Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following countries: 22 long-term care homes

42 nursing homes

36 hospital units

55 other union environments (group house, supported independent living, etc.)

1 primary school OPH stopped reporting on community outbreaks in workplaces, etc. since 2 January. A full list of locations with active explosions is available at OPH panel for COVID-19.

