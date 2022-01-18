International
Rodger Kotanko’s family has filed a false death lawsuit against Toronto police
The family of the late Rodger Kotanko is filing a civil lawsuit against the Toronto Police Service (TPS) after they alleged that the TPS illegally executed a search warrant and used excessive force when the 70-year-old gunman was shot dead last November. .
The Kotanko family is being held accountable by Toronto police, so this is not happening to anyone else, said Michael Smitiuch from Smitiuch Injury Law PC, the lawyer representing the Kotanko family.
Rodger Kotanko was unable to defend himself, or his reputation, but his family will defend him.
The Ontario Special Investigation Unit (SIU), which is currently assigned to investigate the incident, said Toronto police officers were executing a search warrant at a home on Port Ryerse Street around 12 noon on Nov. 3 when a man The 70-year-old, later identified as Kotanko, was shot and taken to hospital. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
It remains unclear what led to the shooting, but Toronto Police have confirmed that one of their officers fired the firearm.
According to a statement Tuesday, the Kotanko family is seeking $ 23 million in damages from the Toronto Police Services Board, the five officers involved in the incident, including the officer who fired the fatal shots, and Inspector Norman Proctor, head of the Gun & Gang Task Force and Police Chief James Ramer.
The statement of claim, reviewed by CTV News Toronto and which a Kotanko family spokesman says has been submitted to the Ontario Supreme Court of Justice, alleges that the search warrant used on November 3 was illegally executed after allegedly had not been presented. the day of the raid and obtained using irrelevant and biased information.
The claim statement also alleges that police carelessly targeted Kotanko, carelessly planned the raid, and exerted excessive and unjustifiable force when they attacked his home workshop on Port Ryerse Street, firing four shots at him.
Finally, it is alleged that officers illegally detained and detained Kotanko’s wife after he was shot to death, preventing her from giving him care and comfort in his final moments and furthering the concern. its mental.
Last updated by SIU, released November 18th, states that five witness officers and two civilian witnesses were interviewed and that investigators took a firearm issued by the police from the scene, which was sent to the Center for Legal Sciences for analysis.
The SIU has not revealed whether the Toronto police officer who fired the gun agreed to an interview.
A QUESTION FOR ANSWERS
Since November, the Kotankos family has been determined in their search for answers.
We are simply confused, “Kotanko’s sister Suzanne Kantor told a news conference in late November.” We want answers, we want to know why it happened. “
“He told me he would surely die sitting on his bench,” said his brother, Jeffrey Kotanko. “But, I do not think he had ever imagined or that he would be killed for no reason while sitting on his bench.”
At the time, Smitiuch said they had not seen orders that police should search Rodger’s shop and asked why Toronto police responded early.
“They came, they did 150 kilometers with their ambulance”, he said. “Why?”
The family also said that SIU was not communicating with them at the time.
“In particular, the chief investigator did not even return my email or call at all,” Smitiuch said.
On Tuesday, Smitiuch said he has recently heard from SIU and has been updated several times since November.
With files from CTV Kitchener Katherine Hill.
