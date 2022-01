France’s Minister of Education under fire due to break at key moment Covid

A bitter dispute over Covid precautionary measures in French schools turned into a political scandal on Tuesday, as local news media reported that the country’s education minister had rested on the Mediterranean island of Ibiza, while a new controversial protocol testing was formed. The minister, Jean-Michel Blanquer, has led efforts to keep French schools open in the face of a huge increase in cases caused by the Omicron variant, but parents, teachers and school staff have complained that the rules in force are confusing and also vary. often. A drop in schools last week for this and related issues was one of the biggest in decades, and another is scheduled for Thursday. Mr Blanquer announced new coronavirus measures for schools in an interview with the newspaper Le Parisien on January 2 over the weekend before schools resumed after the Christmas break, which left schools and students some time to adjust. Mr Blanquer said last week that he had acted at the last minute because the ministry needed time to consult with health authorities to ensure that the plans reflected a rapidly changing situation.

Then, on Monday evening, the investigative news site announced Mediapart that Mr Blanquer had not monitored the situation from France when the protocol was announced, instead reporting that he was on holiday for a few days in Ibiza, a sunny Spanish island known for its beaches and holiday scene. Although he did not violate any travel restrictions, Mr. Blanquer admitted before lawmakers in Parliament on Tuesday that his choice of destination was wrong. Would the decisions have been different if I had been somewhere else? No, said Mr. Blanquer, though he added that he should have chosen another vacation spot. I’m sorry for the symbolism, Mr Blanquer said, noting that his priority was to keep schools open. This is what is crucial. Let’s not get lost in the helper. This issue has provoked outraged reactions on social networks, where a video of 2018 i z. Blanquer surprisingly DJing in an elementary school class was Reusing to joke him.

Political opponents rushed in, with many from the left demanding Mr’s resignation. Blanquers and teachers’ unions expressed concern that Mr. Blanquer was on vacation even though teachers and school principals were still in the dark about the upcoming protocol. There really is a gap between what Ibiza represents and what our colleagues were going through every day on the eve of returning to class, Guislaine David, a spokeswoman for SNUipp-FSU, a teachers’ union, told Franceinfo radio Tuesday. The Government of France offered support to Mr. Blanquer on Tuesday, saying he had been heavily involved in drafting the protocol and that his vacation deals were in line with informal rules dictating that ministers should not rest too far from Paris.

