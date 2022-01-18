Sudanese Security Forces kill protesters as US diplomats approach





NAIROBI, Kenya Sudanese security forces killed seven people and injured at least 100 others on Monday, a group of doctors said, the latest bloody protest to shake the country ahead of a visit by top US diplomats seeking to support the resurgence of shaky Sudanese the transition to democracy. . The dead were between the ages of 19 and 40 and were shot in the pelvis or chest, according to a pro-democracy group, the Sudan Central Committee of Physicians. The Northeast African nation has faced widespread protests since a military coup on October 25. Group of doctors said in a statement on Facebook that the death toll among civilians since the coup had risen to 71. The protesters who were killed were among thousands who took to the streets of the capital, Khartoum and other major cities on Monday, condemning the October coup and demanding the return of civilian rule. But protesters, especially those marching towards the presidential palace in Khartoum, encountered tear gas, live ammunition and sound bombs, the medical team said. To protest the killings on Monday, the group of doctors said would be withdrawn from hospitals affiliated with the military, police and other security agencies.

The Forces for Freedom and Change, the pro-democracy civilian coalition that once shared power with the military, also called for a two-day campaign of civil disobedience starting Tuesday. The protests came weeks after Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok resigned, leaving the military completely under control and hampering regional and international efforts to facilitate a civil-military power-sharing deal that could pave the way for elections and democratic rule.

On January 8, the United Nations began talks with various political parties, civil society groups and the military to end the current political stalemate. One of Africa’s largest countries, Sudan is also facing a barrage of challenges, including rising inflation, food insecurity, the coronavirus pandemic and new violence between farmers and shepherds in the troubled western region of Darfur.

The Sovereignty Council, the governing body of the country, chaired by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, says in a Facebook post on Monday it was creating a special force to fight terrorism to face potential threats.

Officials with the United States, of European Union AND UN Office for Human Rights condemned the strike on Tuesday and called on the army to stop using force against protesters. The protests for the coup have continued even after a November 21 agreement with the army that returned Mr. Hamdok, who was held captive shortly after the coup, and after Mr Hamdok resigned on 2 January. The prime minister later said the country needed to engage in a new dialogue that would help it chart a course towards democracy after decades of military rule. “I tried my best not to let our country slip into disaster,” Mr Hamdok said at the time. But despite my efforts to reach the desired and necessary consensus to give citizens security, peace, justice and to stop the bloodshed, this did not happen. His resignation left Sudan at a crossroads, with a military goal of consolidating power, according to analysts, and organized resistance committees set up to challenge his rule.

To strengthen the UN talks that began earlier this month, US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee and the newly appointed Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, David Satterfield, are expected in Khartoum this week. U.S. diplomats are expected to meet with pro-democracy activists and the military to provide support for the Sudanese peoples calls for a return to civilian rule.

Ned Price, US State Department spokesman said on Monday the two leaders will reiterate our call for security forces to end violence and respect freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. But analysts say Monday’s strike shows the military is not interested in the pressure the United States and other international allies are putting on them. And with the killing of protesters, the notion that the military will ensure long-term stability is being undermined every day, said Kholood Khair, managing partner of Insight Strategy Partners, an institute of political thought in Khartoum. In recent days, security forces have entered hospitals to arrest injured protesters, beat and arrest journalists and revoked the license of Al Jazeera Mubasher, a channel affiliated with the Qatar-based news network.

Generals are trolling Molly Phee, said Ms. Khair. They effectively feel they have a kind of “carte blanche” to keep doing what they are doing, she said, adding, how much pressure they can reappear has no end on the horizon. The latest protests come as parts of Sudan face growing insecurity, with thousands of people displaced due to growing violence in the Darfur and Kordofan regions, according to the United Nations.

Last month, the World Food Program suspended operations in North Darfur after its warehouses were attacked an action the agency says. can affect up to 2 million people. Following the completion of a field trip to the area this week, UN officials said on Tuesday that those acts constituted a direct attack on the most vulnerable people in Sudan. Any attack of this nature must be investigated swiftly and must never happen again, said Axel Bisschop, acting UN humanitarian coordinator in Sudan. said in a statement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/01/18/world/africa/sudan-violence-protesters-killed.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos