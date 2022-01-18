Tonga blast was 10 megatons, more powerful than a nuclear bombExBulletin



NASA researchers have an estimate on the strength of a massive explosion that occurred on Saturday near the island nation of Tonga.

“We have come up with a number that is about 10 megatons equivalent of TNT,” James Garvin, chief scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, told NPR.

This means that the explosive force was more than 500 times more powerful than the nuclear bomb dropped on Hiroshima at the end of World War II.

The eruption was heard as far as Alaska and was probably one of the loudest events to occur on earth in more than a century, according to Michael Poland, a geophysicist with the U.S. Geological Survey.

“This may be the loudest explosion since then [the eruption of the Indonesian volcano] Krakatau in 1883 “, says Poland. This massive explosion of the 19th century killed thousands and released so much ash that it plunged most of the region into darkness.

In the case of this latest event, Garvin says he believes the worst may be over at least for now.

“If the past precedent for volcanic eruptions in this kind of environment makes any sense,” he added., “then we will not have another of these outbreaks for a while.”

Even three days after the explosion, Tonga remains largely isolated from the world. Underwater communication cables appear to have been cut and the airport is covered in ash, preventing the arrival of aid flights to the capital Nukualofa.

Exploration flights by the New Zealand government showed that ash had covered homes and many other structures. New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that two had been confirmed dead and that a tsunami had flooded the west coast of the main island of Tongatapu, causing extensive damage. Wire reports cite the Tongan government claiming an additional death and even more damage to the suburban islands, including Mango Island, where all homes have been destroyed.



The volcano behind the eruption has been the subject of study by the NASA team in the years before this erupting event. The islands that form Tonga stretch along a diving zone where one part of the earth’s crust sinks beneath another, according to Garvin.

“In this particular case, we do not know when a kind of volcano formed with a large ring at the top of the hills and things,” Garvin says.

In late 2014 and early 2015, along the edge of that caldera, volcanic activity built a platform that rose from the sea, creating the new island. Layers of steam and ash eventually connected the island, known as Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai, with two much older islands on either side of it.

Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai was completely destroyed by Saturday’s explosion, says Dan Slayback, a research scientist for NASA Goddard and Science Systems and Applications Inc. Slayback says the blast was so massive that it even appears to have taken place from older islands nearby. .

“They were not ashes, they were solid stones, swollen to pieces,” he says. “It was amazing enough to see it happen.”

Garvin says the formation of the island also probably sowed its destruction. As it rose from the sea, layers of liquid magma filled a network of chambers beneath it. He suspects the explosion was caused by a sudden change in the underground plumbing, which caused the sea water to overflow.

“When you put a ton of seawater in a cubic kilometer of liquid rock, things will get worse quickly,” he says.

But for all its explosive power, the explosion itself was actually relatively small, according to USGS scientist Michael Poland. Unlike the 1991 Pinatubo Mountain eruption, which spewed ash and smoke for hours, the events in Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai lasted less than 60 minutes. He does not expect the eruption to cause any short-term change in the Earth’s climate, as other eruptions have done in the past.

In fact, says Poland, the real mystery is how such a relatively small explosion could create such a large explosion and tsunami.

“It has had a tremendous impact, far beyond the area you would expect if it had been completely over water,” he says. “This is the thing that is just a headache.”

Garvin says scientists want to continue with additional studies of the area around the volcano caldera. Satellite image analysis is already underway and may soon be followed by missions from unmanned drones. He hopes the volcano will be safe enough for researchers to visit later in the year.

Poland says he believes researchers will learn much more in the coming days and months as they conduct new surveys of the area.

“This is just a terrible event for the Tongans,” he says. But “it could be a landmark, a kind of watershed event in volcanology.”