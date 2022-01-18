Cullen leaves education, Gordon stays as health minister as Manitoba prime minister changes cabinet – Winnipeg





The Minister of Education has been relocated, but the Minister of Health stands as Prime Minister Heather Stefanson overthrew her cabinet on Tuesday. The mix comes as the Progressive Conservative government continues to record low results in opinion polls and faces severe criticism for its treatment of the COVID-19 pandemic.















Cliff Cullen, formerly Minister of Education, now takes on the mantle of Minister of Economic Development, Investment and Trade. He is also the Deputy Prime Minister. The story goes down the ad Audrey Gordon remains as health minister, but her portfolio of mental health, well-being and recovery now goes to Sarah Guillemard, a former environment minister, and the senior portion goes to Scott Johnson, who will lead a brand new portfolio called the Department of the Elderly. and long-term care. Doyle Piwniuk is now Minister of Transport and Andrew Smith is Minister of Sports, Culture and Heritage. Eileen Clarke (Agassiz) returns to the cabinet as Minister of Municipal Affairs. List: Trends COVID-19 hospital discharges hit 10,000 patients as provinces set new records

Revealed: How a network of Canadian doctors are undermining the fight against COVID-19 Audrey Gordon (MLA for Southdale) – Minister of Health;

Sarah Guillemard – (MLA for Fort Richmond) – Minister of Mental Health and Community Welfare;

Scott Johnston (MLA for Assiniboia) – Minister for the Elderly and Long-Term Care;

Doyle Piwniuk (MLA for Turtle Mountain) – Minister of Transport and Infrastructure;

Andrew Smith (MLA for Lagimodiere) – Minister of Sports, Culture and Heritage;

Eileen Clarke (MLA for Agassiz) – Minister of Municipal Affairs;

Rochelle Squires (MLA for Riel) – Minister for Family, Francophone Affairs, Women’s Status and Access

Alan Lagimodiere (MLA for Selkirk) – Minister of Indigenous Reconciliation

Cliff Cullen (MLA for Spruce Woods) as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Economic Development, Investment and Trade;

Kelvin Goertzen (MLA for Steinbach) as Minister of Justice and Attorney General, and Minister responsible for Manitoba Public Security (MPI) and head of the Government House;

Cameron Friesen (MLA for Morden-Winkler) as finance minister and minister responsible for Manitoba Hydro;

Scott Fielding (MLA for Kirkfield Park) as Minister of Natural Resources and Northern Development, and Minister in charge of Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation (MBLL);

Jeff Wharton (MLA for Red River North) as Minister of Environment, Climate and Parks, and Minister in charge of Manitoba Efficiency;

Reg Helwer (MLA for Brandon West) as Minister of Labor, Consumer Protection and Government Services, Minister in charge of the Public Utilities Board (PUB) and Minister in charge of the civil service;

Wayne Ewasko (MLA for Lac du Bonnet) as Minister of Education and Early Childhood Education;

Derek Johnson (MLA for Interlake-Gimli) as Minister of Agriculture; AND

Jon Reyes (MLA for Waverley) as Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Immigration. “I am confident that this team will focus on Manitobans priorities while we continue to fight COVID-19 and work together to build a healthier, stronger and more prosperous province for all,” Stefanson said. in a press release Tuesday. The story goes down the ad The only noticeable change in line-up before today was the departure of Ron Schuler, the former infrastructure minister, from the cabinet in December. Stefanson said she did so because Schuler’s messages about COVID-19 vaccines were inconsistent with the government’s efforts to immunize people. Read more: Manitoba politician out of cabinet for vaccine messages, says prime minister Manitoba has seen an increase in the number of people with COVID-19 in the hospital, and the number of people in intensive care is much higher than normal capacity before the pandemic. Federal statistics also show that Manitoba has the second highest death rate per capita from COVID-19 among all provinces. -With files from Steve Lambert and Canadian Press © 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

