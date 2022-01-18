Korean eGrocer Kurly expects $ 2.5 billion in GMV





As it prepares to go public, the South Korean eGrocer Kurly expects to reach $ 2.5 billion in gross value of goods (GMV) after exceeding the $ 1.6 billion (or $ 2 trillion) threshold last year. As Pulse reported on Tuesday (January 18th), numerous sources in the retail industry say that the founder and CEO of Kurly Kim Seul-ah set this target in a meeting with employees last week. A company official said the fresh food delivery service the next day has maintained an average annual sales increase of more than 100%. Kurly had more than 10 million users at the end of 2021, with three-quarters of first-time users returning to buy. The news comes just less than a month after Kurly announced it had raised about $ 210 million in funding ahead of its initial public offering (IPO), bringing the value of the Seoul-based company to more than $ 3.3 billion. Read more: Korean eGrocer Kurly raises $ 210 million in pre-IPO round as global competition heats up The IPO is set for June this year. Last October, Kurly said he expected a $ 5.9 billion value after going public. The amassed company raised 225.4 billion won (just under $ 200 million) in Serie F funding last year after a low rating prompted Kurly to reconsider going public in the US Kurly serves Seoul, as well as Chungcheong, Daegu, Busan and Ulsan provinces, through fulfillment centers in Gimpo, Yangji, Hwado and Yukjeon. The company plans to add a fifth distribution center this year and will use funds from its IPO to expand its services nationwide, the Pulse report said. This is happening as the demand for digital food options is growing. As the PYMNTS study found What consumers expect from their grocery shopping experiences, 34% of consumers in the US buy groceries online, while 18% say they prefer this option rather than buying their groceries from a brick-and-mortar store . Last month saw a flood of funds for online food and other e-commerce food services, including HungryPanda in the UK, which raised $ 130 million in a Series D funding round, and food delivery startup Jokr, which received $ 260 million in Series B funding. ——————————— NEW PYMNTS DATA: IDENTIFICATION OF IDENTITIES IN THE DIGITAL ECONOMY – DECEMBER 2021 Circle:More than half of American consumers think biometric authentication methods are faster, more convenient, and more reliable than passwords or PINs, so why do less than 10% use them? PYMNTS, in collaboration with Mitek, surveyed more than 2,200 consumers to better define this perception against the usage gap and to identify ways businesses can increase usage.

