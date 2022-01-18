The announcement of Ontario COVID restrictions comes this week, the official says





The Ontario government will make an announcement about COVID-19 restrictions in the province sometime this week, says a government source. Earlier this month, the province imposed new restrictions amid an increase in Omicron cases. The government said the measures would be in force until at least January 26th. They included additional capacity constraints, a ban on indoor dining, and the closure of several types of facilities, including gyms, cinemas, and museums. Read more: 4,183 people in Ontario hospitals with COVID, 580 in intensive care Prime Minister Doug Ford said about the Ottawa 580 CFRA radio station that “positive news” will come. “I believe we’ll make some announcements later this week about going back to other levels of restrictions,” Ford said. The story goes down the ad The number of COVID-19 hospitalized in Ontario has continued to rise, reaching a record 4,183 since Tuesday’s update, although just over half of those individuals were initially admitted to hospital because of the virus. Slightly more than 46 percent were accepted for other reasons, but tested positive for COVID-19. Read more: Ontario to update data reporting in order to identify possible accidental deaths from COVID: top doc Of those hospitalized with COVID, 580 are in intensive care – about 18 percent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for the virus. Due to the testing restrictions that were recently imposed, daily case counts have become largely uncertain to get a true understanding of the prevalence of COVID in the community. However, the positivity rate has dropped slightly over the past two weeks, but since Tuesday’s report remained high at 24.5 per cent. Trends AT&T halts some 5G releases as big airline leaders warn of impending crisis

Paxlovid, oral pill Pfizers for COVID-19, approved in Canada Ontario’s chief medical officer said last week that he was looking for a roof or plateau of COVID-19 hospital admissions and he could not guarantee the province would be ready to ease restrictions by the 26th. – With files from Gabby Rodrigues and The Canadian Press The story goes down the ad © 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8519780/ontario-covid-restrictions-announcement/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos