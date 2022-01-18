International
Mariners open the 2021 international amateur signing period with three seven-digit deals
The international period of amateur signatures usually opens on July 2 (hence the usual Inside Baseball J2 signee shorthand) was delayed due to the challenges of COVID-19 in the winter of 2020 and again in 2021, creating the confusing start of the official signing class of 2021 this January. 15, 2022. If the day were a current deadline that MLB was taken seriously, this could have caused some unrest, however each club usually agrees to deal with these players long before the current permitted opening of negotiations. That means we knew for months that the names listed below would be Seattle Mariners, however today it is official and legal! It is disappointing that this real moment of emotion and opportunity to see talented new prospects join the group is intertwined with such a business sketch practice, but here we are. The club should officially announce these deals soon, and there may be other deals to announce. Since these are small leagues that are not on the 40-player list, the club is able to make transactions as usual.
We will update this list as more information becomes public.
Below are the scouting reports for the players who have been reported by Baseball America and / or MLB pipeline from this moment. Seattle has a group of $ 5,179,700 to spend and all clubs are able to sign as many players for bonuses <$ 10,000 as they want, regardless of their group. While in previous years clubs have been able to trade international group money, this has been banned for the last two seasons.
And Lazaro Montes – $ 2.5 million
This large 17-year-old Cuban is the one who graces the cover photo for this article, fading Nelson Cruz while he stands at the age of 64, 215 years old. At the moment Montes is said to be a center of strong mobility, although it is very likely that he will add more strength as he ages and moves to a place outside the corner field or even at the first base. Currently, however, he moves well and with impressive fluency given his age and size.
The young swinging left has impressive bat-swing speeds and a sweet swinging motion that fits well for the attic without being too long. He has been training with the same coach in the Dominican Republic as the current one Astros slugger (and Cuban friend) Yordan Alvarez did, and is generally seen as one of the best players in this class. His bonus reflects this, as it is more than the club has signed with Julio Rodrguez or Noelvi Marte in their respective classes. As far as I can tell, the bonus ordered by Montes makes him the highest paid international amateur ever signed by Seattle, and certainly in the bonus group era.
SS Martin Gonzalez – $ 1.3 million
Reputable, the 17-year-old Domenicani is one of the best defensive players in the class, with a significantly improved physique that should help him stay offensive and hopefully be a strong midfielder with enough contacts for advanced. It is slippery and should have little problems sticking in the middle with its handle.
INF Maicol Arroyo – $ 1.3 million
The Seattle Mariners’s deal with third-year 17-year-old Michael Arroyo is expected to be $ 1.2 million, making him the second 7-figure signing in this class. “Pure striker. A theft for that price.”pic.twitter.com/z6PdDCbMZI
Joe Doyle (@JoeDoyleMiLB) January 15, 2022
The highest paid player (signing bonus) from Colombia’s country this year and in the history of nations, Arroyos reports highlight his attacking skills, especially in the high-level travel ball both within his own country and in showcases like “The Future”. The Stars series here in the United States. Like most players of Arroyos age, he ranks as a short stop, but at least early readings notice that he may shift to the third or second base depending on his physical progress. Reports praise his ability to make quality contact with the ball both in practical situations and in the game, but the 17-year-old may depend on his physical development for his ultimate future home. Also, in case your friends ask: it has nothing to do with the Mariners of the last second round, choose Edwin Arroyo, who is Puerto Rican. Also, the reports have his name as Michael Arroyo, whom he can adopt into professionals. However, he seems to pronounce Maicol himself, which has more meaning written in Spanish. When the club officially announces these moves soon, we need to hear clarifications.
Apparently, young international clerk Maicol Arroyo (Cartagena,), in addition to signing the biggest bonus ever for a Colombian player, will also receive some substantial money from the Mariners (100 thousand) for his schooling, such as the standard for drafters of preparations in the US. . Good to see. pic.twitter.com/ZIFBKvDGPD
Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) January 18, 2022
RHP Marco Patio
Mexican rightly, more information when we have it, but here it is His Instagram.
SS Joaan de Jesus
Another short stop from the Dominican Republic! More information hope to come.
RHP Eduardo Tovar
This is confusing and goes off the list of America Baseball, which is extraordinary but not official by the team. It looks like he’s likely to be a new normal signer, but he could also be recently released by Venezuelan RHP Oscar Eduardo Tovar, who is a former Oakland Athletics junior champion and only 23 years old. Most likely, it is a fairly common name that this is simply random. Clarity must come.
RHP Sebastin Barrios
The Mariners will also sign RHP Guatemalan Sebastian Barrios in this 2021 international class. The Barrios has a 6-foot 1-inch, 170-pound frame. It is an extremely fast arm with long levers and projection. He has been up to 89 with a fantastic feeling for a curveball ball. pic.twitter.com/mL8Ch2sHQy
Joe Doyle (@JoeDoyleMiLB) January 17, 2022
However, this Guatemalan right has not reported his name from BA or MLBP we have seen him associated with the Mariners through multiple sources, and it looks like he should be among the names listed when Seattle officially announces their band this week.
