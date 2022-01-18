Kosuke Matsuda last 2021-2022 Addition of the international signing period





Although the MLB block has prevented the Los Angeles Dodgers from signing players to their Major League roster, they have remained busy adding to their Ligue 1 system throughout the off-season. The team has recently been active in the free agents market of the Small League, as they re-signed Yefry Ramirez, along with the addition of infusor Eddy Alvarez and attractive Thomas Telis. Now, LA is focused on the international free agent market. The international signing period usually lasts from July 2 to June 15, but the dates were postponed from January 15 to December 15 this year due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). With their latest move, the Dodgers agreed a minor League deal with Japanese striker Kosuke Matsuda. Jack Harris and LA Time:: #Dudgers news: The team has signed a contract with the Japanese right ball Kosuke Matsuda for a small league The 23-year-old reportedly throws a fast ball at 96 mph, but also underwent surgery on Tommy John in July. He was playing in an independent league in Japan. – Jack Harris (@Jack_A_Harris) January 17, 2022 Matsuda was previously playing for the Ibaraki Astro Planets, which is an independent Little League organization in the Baseball Challenge League. Right 6’4 underwent surgery Tommy John last July and played in just three games in 2021. He is still in rehab. Dodgers international signing period additions Along with Matsuda, the Dodgers were busy signing qualified free agents on the first day of the international signing period, despite being among the teams with the lowest bonus money at $ 4,644,000. However, the Dodgers agreed on 30 international perspectives, including top-level talent Samuel Muoz (off field; Dominican Republic), Accimia Morales (Cypriot; Venezuela) and Mairo Martinus (shortstop; Curacao). Muoz is ranked 7th in MLB.coms top-50 international prospects for the current class, and Morales is in 37th place. Meanwhile, Martinus is seen by some as the best field player from Curacao, with Ozzie Albies signed with Atlanta Braves. Of their supplements, the majority (20) come from Venezuela. This is followed by the signing of seven perspectives by the Dominican Republic. To have subscribed to the Dodger Blue YouTube channel? Be sure to ring the notifications to view player interviews, attend shows and gifts, and stay up to date on all the Dodgers news and gossip!

