Raheem Belgrave: Trinidad and Wembley FC youth goalkeeper ‘drowns’ during Caribbean vacation | UK News





Wembley FC’s football club has announced the death of their goalkeeper, Raheem Belgrave, who is believed to have drowned while swimming on holiday. The former U-17 national team of Trinidad and Tobago drowned after getting into trouble in a river in the Caribbean country on Sunday, according to local media. Belgrave, 29, died during a trip on the Paria River in Blanchisseuse, which is about 29 miles (46 km) northeast of the island’s capital, Port of Spain. With terrible sadness we bring the news of the death of Raheem Birdie Belgraves. We are shocked and saddened and send our condolences to his family and closest friends. pic.twitter.com/S8DswuxOzN – Wembley FC (@WembleyFC) January 17, 2022 Reports say the player, who was on holiday, died after being thrown into a puddle, where he is believed to have hit his head. The Belgians were pulled out of the water but did not react. Police and doctors were called, but he died before they could arrive. Officials were told the incident happened around 11 p.m. An expert examination has been ordered to confirm the cause of death. More on Trinidad and Tobago The club, which plays in the Premier League North, posted a message on its Twitter account saying: “With terrible sadness we bring the news of the death of Raheem ‘Birdie’ Belgrave. “We are shocked and saddened and send our condolences to his family and closest friends.” The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association said in a statement: “TTFA extends its deepest condolences to the family of Raheem Belgrave, who passed away on Sunday. “Raheem was a member of the U-17 men’s national team in 2008-2009 under then-coach Anton Corneal. He was the son of former national team manager David Muhammad. May he rest in peace.” The Belgrave, who joined Wembley in 2018, was part of the Trinidad and Tobago team that finished runners-up at the 2017 CONCACAF Caribbean Club Championship.

