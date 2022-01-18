Concrete action essential to fulfilling Darfur promise: GJNP Prosecutor

Handing the Council the ICC’s 34th report on Darfur, he stressed the critical need for co-operation and concrete action, both from the authorities in Khartoum and from the international community.

Mr Khan traveled to the Sudanese capital last August, just two months after taking office, where he met with Darfur survivors, civil society and government.

We need to do better

I share the disappointments, impatience and hopes of those survivors that special moment – the first referral from the Council to International Criminal Court – will reap dividends, he said.

But it is important, as I said in my interactions with members of the Sudanese government, that this reference cannot be an endless story. he added. We need to do better collectively – my Office, of course, but also this Council – to ensure that the promise and purpose of the referral are linked to concrete action.

The Darfur conflict began in 2003 between Sudanese government forces, backed by the allied militia known as the Janjaweed, and Darfur rebel movements. Hundreds of thousands were killed while tens of others were displaced.

In 2005, the Council referred the matter to the ICC, which is investigating allegations of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Outstanding arrest warrants

Mr Khan reported on progress, particularly the start in April of a trial against an infamous Janjaweed leader, Ali Muhammad Ali Abd-Al-Rahman, known as Ali Kushayb.

Four arrest warrants remain unresolved, including for former Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir, who was ousted in April 2019.

The other orders are for former Interior Minister Abdel Raheem Muhammad Hussein; the former governor of the state of Southern Kordofan, Ahmed Harun and Abdallah Banda, former commander of the Movement for Justice and Equality (JEM).

Mr Khan emphasized that the cases before the ICC were not against Sudan, but against individuals for whom the evidence reveals their responsibility in relation to crimes within the court’s jurisdiction.





Photo by UN / Eskinder Debebe Prosecutor Karim Khan of the International Criminal Court briefs members of the UN Security Council on Sudan and South Sudan.

Increase effectiveness

As with all cases referred to in the ICC by Security CouncilSudan is a priority for Mr Khan.

Several factors, including non-cooperation from previous regimes, have prevented investigators from conducting field visits to the country over the past 17 years.

As a result, the evidence against Mr. Al-Bashir and Mr. Hussein needs strengthening, he said, which requires co-operation and co-operation from the Sudanese authorities, but also the UN Council and Member States.

Mr Khan spoke of the steps he has taken towards greater effectiveness, such as the appointment of investigators, additional staff and resources. He has also appointed renowned human rights lawyer Amal Clooney pro bono special advisor.

His visit to Khartoum last August also resulted in the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the government on all four arrest warrants, marking the first one.

The Sudanese authorities had also pledged to work more closely with his Office and to sign the Rome Statute, the 1998 treaty that established the ICC. Agreement was also reached to ensure a permanent field presence of the Prosecutor’s Office in Khartoum.

A changed landscape

However, the landscape in Sudan changed only two months later after the army, which had divided power into a transitional government, dissolved civilian rule.

The break from October 25 has made us miss the highlights. We are trying to catch up, Mr Khan said. We had to suspend active investigations, so this was a very troublesome situation, in terms of turn of events.

There has been a reversal, he reported, following an ICC team visit to Khartoum in December. General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who led the coup, assured that the memorandum of understanding was still valid and that he was looking to cooperate.

And he said – on more than one occasion for me directly and for the team in December – that it was essential to have justice for the victims in Darfur, Mr Khan told the ambassadors.

The challenge now collectively for all of us is to ensure that these guarantees translate into concrete, tangible and accountable partnerships.