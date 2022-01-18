International
Concrete action essential to fulfilling Darfur promise: GJNP Prosecutor |
Handing the Council the ICC’s 34th report on Darfur, he stressed the critical need for co-operation and concrete action, both from the authorities in Khartoum and from the international community.
Mr Khan traveled to the Sudanese capital last August, just two months after taking office, where he met with Darfur survivors, civil society and government.
We need to do better
I share the disappointments, impatience and hopes of those survivors that special moment – the first referral from the Council to International Criminal Court – will reap dividends, he said.
But it is important, as I said in my interactions with members of the Sudanese government, that this reference cannot be an endless story. he added. We need to do better collectively – my Office, of course, but also this Council – to ensure that the promise and purpose of the referral are linked to concrete action.
The Darfur conflict began in 2003 between Sudanese government forces, backed by the allied militia known as the Janjaweed, and Darfur rebel movements. Hundreds of thousands were killed while tens of others were displaced.
In 2005, the Council referred the matter to the ICC, which is investigating allegations of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity.
Outstanding arrest warrants
Mr Khan reported on progress, particularly the start in April of a trial against an infamous Janjaweed leader, Ali Muhammad Ali Abd-Al-Rahman, known as Ali Kushayb.
Four arrest warrants remain unresolved, including for former Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir, who was ousted in April 2019.
The other orders are for former Interior Minister Abdel Raheem Muhammad Hussein; the former governor of the state of Southern Kordofan, Ahmed Harun and Abdallah Banda, former commander of the Movement for Justice and Equality (JEM).
Mr Khan emphasized that the cases before the ICC were not against Sudan, but against individuals for whom the evidence reveals their responsibility in relation to crimes within the court’s jurisdiction.
Photo by UN / Eskinder Debebe
Increase effectiveness
As with all cases referred to in the ICC by Security CouncilSudan is a priority for Mr Khan.
Several factors, including non-cooperation from previous regimes, have prevented investigators from conducting field visits to the country over the past 17 years.
As a result, the evidence against Mr. Al-Bashir and Mr. Hussein needs strengthening, he said, which requires co-operation and co-operation from the Sudanese authorities, but also the UN Council and Member States.
Mr Khan spoke of the steps he has taken towards greater effectiveness, such as the appointment of investigators, additional staff and resources. He has also appointed renowned human rights lawyer Amal Clooney pro bono special advisor.
His visit to Khartoum last August also resulted in the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the government on all four arrest warrants, marking the first one.
The Sudanese authorities had also pledged to work more closely with his Office and to sign the Rome Statute, the 1998 treaty that established the ICC. Agreement was also reached to ensure a permanent field presence of the Prosecutor’s Office in Khartoum.
A changed landscape
However, the landscape in Sudan changed only two months later after the army, which had divided power into a transitional government, dissolved civilian rule.
The break from October 25 has made us miss the highlights. We are trying to catch up, Mr Khan said. We had to suspend active investigations, so this was a very troublesome situation, in terms of turn of events.
There has been a reversal, he reported, following an ICC team visit to Khartoum in December. General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who led the coup, assured that the memorandum of understanding was still valid and that he was looking to cooperate.
And he said – on more than one occasion for me directly and for the team in December – that it was essential to have justice for the victims in Darfur, Mr Khan told the ambassadors.
The challenge now collectively for all of us is to ensure that these guarantees translate into concrete, tangible and accountable partnerships.
Sources
2/ https://news.un.org/en/story/2022/01/1109922
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022
- ‘Boba Fett Book’ Star Reacts to Biker Gang Controversy – The Hollywood Reporter January 15, 2022
- The long-awaited January update for Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has been released January 15, 2022