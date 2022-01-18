As Johnson moves away from scandals, is anyone planning to take his place?

LONDON Prime Minister Boris Johnson may have crossed a political rubicon in recent days over allegations that he lied to downing Street parties during the pandemic. But whether he will step down could depend on whether one of his conservative colleagues is ready to play Brutus.

As the British political establishment awaits the results of an internal investigation of the parties, a key question is whether it will provoke a conspiracy against Mr Johnson, and if so, who would take the first step against him?

There are candidates, from the ambitious Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, to the pleasant secretary for the crowd, Liz Truss. But the tactics and timing of a leadership challenge are extremely complex and few forget the old British principle: He who uses the knife never wears the crown.

That may explain the unpleasant calm that has prevailed in Westminster since last week, when Mr. Johnson was forced to apologize for social gatherings on Downing Street that violated blocking restrictions. His allies and rivals are waiting to see how damaging the investigation will be, how badly the Conservative Party has slipped into the polls and whether a killer of the political king will emerge.