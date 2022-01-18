International
As Johnson moves away from scandals, is anyone planning to take his place?
LONDON Prime Minister Boris Johnson may have crossed a political rubicon in recent days over allegations that he lied to downing Street parties during the pandemic. But whether he will step down could depend on whether one of his conservative colleagues is ready to play Brutus.
As the British political establishment awaits the results of an internal investigation of the parties, a key question is whether it will provoke a conspiracy against Mr Johnson, and if so, who would take the first step against him?
There are candidates, from the ambitious Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, to the pleasant secretary for the crowd, Liz Truss. But the tactics and timing of a leadership challenge are extremely complex and few forget the old British principle: He who uses the knife never wears the crown.
That may explain the unpleasant calm that has prevailed in Westminster since last week, when Mr. Johnson was forced to apologize for social gatherings on Downing Street that violated blocking restrictions. His allies and rivals are waiting to see how damaging the investigation will be, how badly the Conservative Party has slipped into the polls and whether a killer of the political king will emerge.
It is easy to judge these things by looking back, but very difficult by looking ahead, said Robert Ford, a professor of political science at the University of Manchester. The dilemma, he said, was particularly acute for Mr. Sunak, who heads Conservative Party polls and is Mr Johnson’s most credible replacement.
There is a possibility that Sunak is riding the crest of a wave right now and may miss his chance, said Professor Ford. But perhaps the biggest risk is hitting now, just to make way for a more-favored right-wing rival from the ranks of the Tory Party.
There is a risk that he will leave Truss or someone else, he said, adding that a challenge for Mr. Johnson may be more likely after the local elections in May to test the popularity of his parties.
The fragility of Mr. Johnson’s situation was evident in the cautious reaction of senior members of his cabinet. As Mr Sunak said on Tuesday that he trusted Mr Johnson, he urged the public to wait for the findings of the investigation. He also said Britain’s ministerial code was clear about the consequences of Parliament’s lie: the prime minister would have to resign.
Ms. Truss, whom Mr. Johnson promoted to secretary of state in September, was closest. She said last week that she 100 percent supported her continuing to work. But she added that I fully understand people’s anger and concern about what happened.
Mr Johnsons’s cause was not helped when his disgruntled former adviser, Dominic Cummings, claimed Monday that he and another official had warned the prime minister that the May 2020 holiday would break the deadlock and should be canceled. This contradicted Mr Johnson’s claim in Parliament that he had not been notified of the meeting and saw it implicitly as a working event.
During a visit to a hospital on Tuesday, Mr. Johnson again denied that Parliament was cheating. But in an interview with Sky News, he dismissed a question whether Mr. Cummings is lying, and he apologized again for the wrong judgments in the way social gatherings were handled by Downing Street.
Boris Johnson will not resign voluntarily, said Jonathan Powell, who served as Prime Minister Tony Blair’s chief of staff. He will only go if he is shown the door by his party.
This is not as difficult as it has been: under Conservative Party rules, lawmakers can hold a mandatory no-confidence vote against Mr. Johnson if 54 of them write to formally request one. The application letters are confidential. So far, only six Conservatives in Parliament have publicly called for Mr Johnson to step down.
In a no-confidence vote, held by secret ballot, Mr. Johnson would retain his seat by winning a simple majority of Conservative lawmakers. He would then be safe from another such challenge for a year if the rules were not changed.
But setting this process in motion may still depend on a first impetus. Some of the jokes will have to end when the internal investigation, led by a senior civil servant, Sue Gray, is completed, possibly within the next week. His potential rivals in the cabinet will have to either support him or leave, analysts said.
Mr. Sunak and Mrs. Truss are the two most frequently mentioned rivals. As chancellor, Mr. Sunak, 41, won praise for him the accumulation of giant fiscal rescue packages at the start of the pandemic. Recently, however, he has been identified with imminent tax increases, which he says are needed to fund the healthcare system and close the growing public deficit.
Ms. Truss’s speech style and free market ideology have made her familiar with the Conservative Party base, which is not good for a politician who came out against Brexit ahead of the 2016 referendum.
Her profile has grown since Mr Johnson placed her at the helm of Northern Ireland’s trade status negotiations with the European Union following the resignation of David Frost, a key ally who had reached the Brexit trade deal with Brussels.
If Ms Truss can avoid a clash over Northern Ireland, said Peter Westmacott, a former British ambassador to France, it could indeed be a force to be reckoned with when the Conservative Party starts looking for a new leader .
Mr Sunak could also try behind closed doors to create some sort of unity ticket, in which he would line up support for Ms Truss and other potential candidates like Jeremy Hunt, a former secretary of state, by offering them plum work in a new place. government.
They should not wait until they have a consensus on a successor to get rid of Johnson, Mr. Powell said.
There is a belief in conservative circles that challengers destroy their prospects through open disloyalty. This is what happened when Margaret Thatcher was ousted in 1990 and her longtime enemy, Michael Heseltine, failed to win her job.
However, this rule was overturned with the death of Johnsons’s predecessor, Theresa May, when his fingerprints were on the assassination weapon: in 2018, Mr. Johnson resigned as foreign secretary claiming that, according to Ms. Mays plan for Brexit, Britain was in the lead. for the status of a colony of the European Union.
There is also the risk of failing to exploit a moment of weakness of impaired executives. Even Mr. Johnson missed his first chance to become prime minister when he was ill-prepared for a leadership race to succeed David Cameron, who resigned as prime minister after losing the Brexit referendum.
During his brief term as prime minister, Gordon Browns’s popularity plummeted and there were rumors of a plot to challenge him by David Miliband, his popular foreign secretary. However, Mr. Miliband never hit. Labor lost the 2010 general election and he even failed in a race with his younger brother, Ed Miliband, to lead his party.
Workers are influenced by union ethics that one should not do someone outside of their job, said Vernon Bogdanor, a government professor at Kings College London. The Conservatives are more ruthless because they have a governing vocation like the Democrats in the US under FDR and Truman did, and the Republicans under Nixon, Reagan and Bush.
