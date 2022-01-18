Helbiz completes international integration with Google Maps





NEW YORK–(TELI BIZNES) –Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its sector to be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, announced today that its fleet of electric vehicles is integrated and operates within Google Maps. Through this integration, Helbiz electronic scooters, electronic bicycles and electronic motorcycles will be displayed on the map with the approximate price, estimated travel duration and the optimized route to the desired passenger destination. After selecting this mode of transport, the riders will be redirected to the Helbiz app to start their journey. This feature is available in all cities where Helbiz currently operates and will expand into any new market the company enters as it moves forward. This partnership further supports Helbizs’ commitment to providing accessible, alternative modes of transportation for local communities. Using Google Maps, users around the world will be able to find a vehicle nearby to quickly meet their first and last needs, while also reducing traffic and pollution. “We are excited to begin this partnership with Google Maps that provides easy access to our efficient and consistent transportation options.” said Nemanja Stancic, Chief of Technology at Helbiz. “This integration will make it easier for Google Maps users to incorporate shared electric vehicles into their daily journeys and plan multimodal journeys. It also serves as an important milestone in our mission to ensure that smart cities to have roots in green mobility initiatives. “ About Helbiz Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles, including e-scooters, e-bikes and e-motorcycles, all on a user-friendly platform with over 40 licenses in cities around the world. Helbiz uses personalized fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery, financial services and more, all accessible within its mobile app. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com. Foresighted statement Some of the statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safeguarding provisions of the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995. Foresighted statements can be identified by the use of words such as predict, believe , expect, evaluation, plan, point of view and project and other similar expressions that foresee or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical issues. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, care must be taken to rely on remote statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company’s expectations or forecasts. The following factors, inter alia, may cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) failure to meet projected development and production objectives; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (iii) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its current or target markets; and (iv) the other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public files at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) by the Company. Additional information regarding these and other factors that may affect the Company’s expectations and projections can be found in its periodic files with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended 31 December. 2020 and amended May 21, 2021 Form 10-Q submitted on August 23, 2021 and Prospectus submitted on September 30, 2021. The SEC records of the Company are publicly available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based solely on the information currently available to Helbiz and refers only to the date on which it was made. Helbiz undertakes not to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, either as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

