COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Tuesday

On Monday, Quebec reported 3,417 people in hospital (an increase of 36 from the day before), including 289 in intensive care (an increase of three from the day before).

The province reported 5,143 new cases of COVID-19 and 89 deaths.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 806,296 confirmed cases and 12,453 people have died.

The province also reported Monday a total of 16,576,407 doses of administered COVID-19 vaccine, including 88,673 in the last 24 hours.

90 percent of the qualified population in the province (ages five and up) received one dose of the vaccine, 82 percent received two doses and 34 percent received three doses.

The new cases represent those reported only to the Quebec government. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of virus spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and the use of home testing kits.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubsaid, while health authorities still believe the latest COVID-19 wave that swept across the province has reached its peak, hospitals are at their breaking point, so it is too early to ease any pandemic measures yet in power.

He held a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, accompanied by the interim director of public health Dr. Luc Boileau and Dr. Lucie Opatrny, Quebec Deputy Minister of Health and Senior Hospital Officer.

At 3 p.m., Quebec COVID-19 ethics committee chairwoman Marie-ve Bouthillier, and other senior health officials will outline their latest emergency plans for managing patient care, with so many employees hospital sick because of COVID-19 and with sick Patients with COVID-19 get thousands of beds.

Opatrny said hospital officials were hoping they “never get to a point where that protocol is activated”, saying they were looking at all other measures first, including cutting COVID-positive staff time but asymptomatic who stays out of work.

Quebec health officials have welcomed Health Canada approval for Pfizer’s Paxlovid, an oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19.

Opatrnysaid Quebec will receive the first 6,300 doses this week, with thousands more expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

While the drug is in short supply, she said, it will be reserved for patients 18 years of age and older who are immunocompromised, such as cancer patients or those who have had organ transplants, as well as those with severe conditions who cannot vaccinated.

Passport to SAQ, SQDC begins

From today, vaccine passports will be mandatory to enter the province’s alcohol and cannabis stores, SAQ and SQDC.

However, the union representing the workers in the shops has raised concerns about the staff that will implement the measure, saying it has “insufficient” security to guarantee their safety.

The union says employees could be placed “in an awkward or even dangerous position if they have to refuse entry to a store for an unvaccinated and rebellious person”.

It is calling for at least one security guard to be deployed in each country as a precaution.

From January 24, shoppers at department stores like Costco and Walmart will also be required to indicate that they have been adequately vaccinated. Exceptions are grocery stores and pharmacies, which are considered essential services.

Look | EMSBon School Security Chief

Joe Ortona, chairman of the Montreal English School Board, says Quebec needs to do more to ensure schools are safe for students and teachers.

“The government needs to tighten up and take the security measures that need to be put in place so that the schools hopefully stay open until the end of the school year,” Ortona said.

The EMSB has installed its own air filters in classrooms, he said, and the board is allowing staff to wear N95 masks they buy themselves. He said the government should provide schools and staff with these funds.

A 4-year-old girl has died at Quebec City Hospital

On Monday, CHU de Qubec-Universal Laval said a 4-year-old girl in Quebec City died from “COVID-19-related circumstances”.

The University Hospital Network expressed its condolences to the girl’s family and said that neither the hospital administration nor the family would give interviews or make a further statement.

The hospital shared the news in a press release giving a few more details, citing privacy concerns and respect for the family.

Hospitals exceed the highest level of alarm

Health authorities in nine Quebec regions, including Greater Montreal, have now exceeded Level 4 capacity, meaning that COVID-19 patients are occupying all the extra beds that were released to accommodate the latest wave of pandemics, and then some.

Laval, Montrgie, Laurentians, Quebec City region, Eastern Cities, Lanaudire, Outaouais and Chaudiere-Appalaches are also in that situation, Radio Canada learned.

A Level 4 alert has so far been considered the highest level in Quebec’s emergency plan to cope with the strain of COVID-19 in hospitals. But four health care regions are now considered 4+, according to Radio Canada sources.

They are:

CISSS des Laurentides.

CISSS de la Monteregie-Est.

CIUSSS du Center-Sud-de-l’le-de-Montral.

CIUSSS du Nord-de-l’le-de-Montral.

In the Laurentians, for example, a Level 4 alert meant that the CISSS des Laurentides had cleared 120 hospital beds for patients with COVID-19. In reality, as of Monday, 288 people infected with the virus were occupying the beds of the region.

CIUSSS de l’Est-de-l’le-de-Montral said last weekend it would pass on a Level 5 alert, as 30 per cent of all available hospital beds were occupied by patients with COVID-19 . The Ministry of Health clarified on Monday that the highest level of alarm remains Level 4, however, “Phase 5” indicates that even more beds should be vacated.

Under this scenario, hospitals should shift their focus to patients with the most life-threatening medical problems, including those seeking urgent surgery, said Dr. Martin Champagne, president of the provincial association of hematologists and oncologists.

“If it’s not a matter of hours or days, you will not get to the operating room. That’s what it is,” he told CBC News on Saturday. “People’s lives may be in danger from this disruption.”

