Ashling Murphy: Irish police arrest man suspected of killing teachers | Ireland
Irish police investigating Ashling Murphy’s death have arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of murder.
Murphy, an elementary school teacher, drowned on a canal trail near the town of Tullamore while jogging Wednesday afternoon. Her funeral was held on Tuesday.
He was arrested at a Dublin hospital where he showed up last Thursday with unexplained injuries, some of them self-inflicted.
He was reportedly arrested Tuesday morning after authorities judged he had recovered enough to face questioning at Tullamore garda station, where the fatal attack investigation is under way.
Police said they had arrested a person suspected of murder.
The Guard investigating the fatal attack on Ashling Murphy that occurred around 4pm on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, along the canal shore in Cappincur, Tullamore, County Offaly, has arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of murder, it is said in a statement.
The male is now being held at Tullamore garda station under section 4 of the 1984 Criminal Justice Act. A Sochna Garda has no further comment at this time.
The husband can be questioned for 24 hours after which he must be charged or released.
According to reports in Ireland, the detainee has ties to Offaly and southern Dublin, but has also lived abroad. The Guard declined to comment on reports by Irish national broadcaster RT that the man in custody was the father of young children.
On Monday, the guard said significant progress was being made in the murder investigation as they renewed their appeal for information.
They demanded that anyone who saw a man wearing black hooded tracksuits, black tracksuits with a large white stripe or white writing on the side and black trainers come forward.
DNA collected at the scene will be critical to the investigation. Two houses have been sealed for forensic expertise.
Other forensic evidence has been gathered from a Falcon Storm mountain bike abandoned at the crime scene.
On Monday the Garda removed a bottle bank from a recycling site less than a mile from the crime scene and on Tuesday police were seen dismantling a clothes bank at a special location near Tullamore.
Murphys’s death has shaken the nation and led to vigils attended by tens of thousands of people in Dublin, Cork, Belfast, London and New York over the weekend.
Like the murder of Sarah Everard in the UK last year, it has rekindled the debate over women’s safety as they do their day-to-day business.
At her funeral Tuesday, Meath Bishop Thomas Deenihan told mourners that a lewd act of violence that deprived Murphy of life had united the country in grief and support, and said her murder had raised questions about herself and society. . as questioning attitudes towards women.
“Whether these questions will be addressed or passed remains to be seen, but we can not allow such violence and disregard for both human life and bodily integrity to take root in our time and culture,” he said. ai.
Bishop Deenihan said a light in the darkness of recent weeks was the outpouring of support and sympathy.
In a statement Tuesday, Murphys boyfriend Ryan Casey described him as an extraordinary, loving and beautiful person.
He said: Ashling was so much more to me than a girlfriend, she was my soul mate, she is my soul mate, she will always be my soul mate. She is the greatest love of my life. I will appreciate the last five years we spent all my life together.
