Ukraine crisis: US weighs more military support on Ukraine to resist Russia if it invades





The discussions, described by numerous sources familiar with them, reflect a sense of pessimism in the administration following last week’s diplomatic talks with Russian officials who made no progress and as Russia has continued to increase its strength levels in recent days.

In addition to considering how to help the Ukrainian military and government avoid an invasion, the US is evaluating options to strengthen the ability of Ukrainian forces to resist a possible Russian invasion. This includes the possible provision of the Ukrainian army with additional ammunition, mortars, Javelin anti-tank missiles and anti-aircraft missile systems, which are likely to come from NATO allies, a senior US official told CNN.

The news comes ahead of a face-to-face meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday in Geneva. A senior State Department official said the planned meeting “suggests that diplomacy may not be dead.”

President Joe Biden has said sending US combat troops to Ukraine to fight a war with Russia is off the table. But special operations forces are already rolling in and out of the country to provide training for Ukrainian forces, and a senior administration official said it was possible other agencies could provide support, most likely the CIA. CIA Director Bill Burns traveled to Kiev last week to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and discuss the dangers for Ukraine, a U.S. official said.

“We are looking at a range of options to help defend Ukraine,” a senior administration official told CNN. This could include additional sales of defensive weapons, “advice” and “help Ukraine be able to stand up to the fight against a larger, conventional Russian military presence.” Discussions in support of a resistance campaign reflect an increasingly pessimistic view within the administration of Putin’s readiness to invade and occupy large parts of Ukrainian territory. Russia has increased its force levels since Friday, a senior administration official said. “Let’s be clear. Our view is that this is an extremely dangerous situation. We are now at a stage where Russia could launch an attack on Ukraine at any moment,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Tuesday. . “And what Secretary Blinken is going to do is make it very clear that there is a diplomatic way forward. It is the choice of President Putin and the Russians to decide whether or not they will suffer serious economic consequences.” For now, military sources familiar with the planning say there has been no formal change to the instructions from Washington, and officials stressed that these are early considerations that have not yet been formally submitted to the President for approval. Some members of the administration are wary of engaging in a supportive effort against the occupation and have argued that American forces should leave if a war breaks out. Increased pessimism US officials left meetings in Europe last week even more pessimistic about what Putin could plan and how limited the West’s power is to stop it even with punitive sanctions and the growing NATO presence in Eastern Europe currently on the table. . “We can get some pain, but there is a big difference between the pain required and actually having leverage,” said a senior US official. By the end of last week, Biden administration officials were conducting desk exercises playing out all possible U.S. and allied policy responses, sources familiar with the planning told CNN. Senior U.S. officials also spent most of the weekend in high-level meetings to discuss the way forward, a senior State Department official said. The United States has repeatedly said that diplomacy is “crucial” and that we hope the talks will continue. But there have been no details on what the next diplomatic steps look like, and Russia has reduced its diplomatic presence in Kiev, in what a US official said was ominous and troubling to the US. Russia’s foreign ministry denied on Tuesday that it had begun evacuating diplomatic personnel, saying “the Russian embassy in Kiev is operating in a standard way.” Pentagon officials, meanwhile, have devised options on how the U.S. could help boost a sustained resistance campaign in Ukraine and inflict the highest possible costs on Russia after each invasion, according to sources familiar with the talks. The CIA continues to operate a US intelligence gathering training program for Ukrainian special operators and intelligence officials, current and former officials familiar with the program told CNN. The program was reported for the first time by Yahoo News. A CIA spokesman dismissed any suggestion that the program had helped train a Ukrainian uprising, but former intelligence officials familiar with the matter said it included the type of covert paramilitary training needed to gather intelligence in a war zone. “The purpose of the training and the training that was held was to help gather intelligence, not to help in an uprising,” said a senior intelligence official. Putin’s plans are still unclear US officials still do not know what Putin’s plans are, or whether he has even decided to invade. Some intelligence officials say there is evidence that Russia is planning to try to take over Ukraine’s capital, Kiev, and overthrow the government. The deployment of forces from Russia’s Eastern Military District to Belarus on Monday hit many US officials and Russian military analysts particularly ominously, as well as a series of cyberattacks targeting Ukraine last week. But others believe Russia is more likely to launch a more limited operation in eastern Ukraine aimed at securing a land bridge to Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014. The U.S. on Friday accused Russia of defaulting on a group of operatives in eastern Ukraine to carry out a fake flag operation, accusing Ukraine of provocations and using it to justify an invasion. As within the Biden administration, Ukrainian officials have not concluded that Putin has made his decision, a Ukrainian official said, adding that talks in Europe had no significant impact on the crisis. Meanwhile, the concentration of Russian troops along Ukraine’s borders – and in neighboring Belarus – has continued to rise. “We see that it is not being de-escalated, but it is ongoing,” the official said. “Still not enough to make a full-scale invasion and hold it, but it’s still a lot.” As part of the take-off, Russia has deployed more aircraft closer to the border, which has raised fears of an important air component in an eventual invasion. Two to three dozen Sukhov-34 fighter jets have joined the helicopters stationed near Ukraine, the official said. Ukrainian defense officials are in daily contact with US counterparts at the Pentagon, the official said, preparing for a range of different actions the Russians could take. “We have prepared a response for each scenario,” the official said. “We will fight if something happens. Our people are ready to fight. Every window will shoot if [Russians] Go [in]. “ “All those who are willing to fight will do so and take up arms for it, as in 2014,” the official continued, adding that individual “reservists” who have received some training will simply need to register. in a recruitment office. Asked where the weapons for those reservists would come from, the official said they would come from NATO-backed Ukrainian reserves. “Material support from partners will go for them as well,” he said.

CNN’s Kylie Atwood contributed to the report.

