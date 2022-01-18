News: Chemonics launches new climate group





Chemonics International is proud to announce the formation of the Climate Group. The group will work to reduce climate change and our global footprint.

Chemonics International today announced the launch of development firms Climate Group to consolidate and deepen its climate change response efforts in its diverse portfolio and global business operations. The Chemonics Climate Group is a response to the escalating climate crisis, a defining issue of our lives and an urgent call to action, and will lead firms’ climate resilience services, including climate risk identification and mitigation and adaptation actions. climate. Climate change is an existential threat, jeopardizing development progress and growing inequalities across the globe. Through the Climate Group, we will draw from our existing climate and environmental management capacity on a unified platform that results in integrated climate integration, responses and services, said Chemonics Executive Vice President Anna Slother. In partnership with its network of 5,800 people in 90 countries, Chemonics Climate Group will use a data-driven approach to better understand the climate and its associated environmental risks and opportunities within its project portfolio and operations. creating systems to identify and manage these risks, streamline processes, and continually improve its services. We know how important it is for a net zero target to be based on a careful assessment of an organization’s historical carbon emissions and to set scientifically sound targets for incremental reductions to reach a net zero. This is our commitment to take conscious, concrete action to protect the natural environment that supports living, health and economic growth and to measure and report the results of our efforts, explained Chemonics Climate Group Managing Director Chris Perine. Chemonics is working with an expert firm specializing in the planning and implementation of corporate carbon emission reductions to reach net zero. As part of this effort, Chemonics is taking a systematic approach to setting its historic carbon emission trail and setting reduction targets to eventually achieve a net zero target. To do this, it is collecting and analyzing data from its operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and around the globe. The creation of the Climate Group is based on our acquisition of Nexant Government Services last year, which boosted our multidisciplinary supply of energy and capabilities to help address the global challenges of delivering affordable, reliable and sustainable energy for $ 1.2 billion. people around the world who do not have reliable access, said Chemonics president and CEO Jamey Butcher. Chemonics believes that high-quality, environmental development programming is a critical tool in tackling today’s environmental and climate crises and even greater threats on the horizon. The launch of the Climate Group is a step forward in Chemonics’ partnership with people and countries around the globe to create a positive and lasting impact against climate change.

