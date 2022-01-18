Iowa State Receives Innovation Program Worldwide Iowa State University News Service





International high school students participated in Iowa State’s Innovation Fellows-in-Training program at the World’s Fair in Dubai in December. Photos courtesy of Jorge Calderon. AMES, Iowa – An innovation education begins before a student steps on the campus of Iowa State University. This is the idea of ​​a new recruitment program led by the Innovation Fellows Program of the Student Innovation Center and Admissions Office. In 2020, admissions counselors sought new ways to connect with prospective international students. Virtual recruitment fairs featured hundreds of universities, most of which got lost in the abyss. And because some students left their video cameras off during presentations, it made it difficult to establish a personal connection. Admissions related to Karen Kerns, Director of Innovation Programs at Iowa State, to develop an international virtual program – Innovation Fellows-in-Training (I-FiT) – which gives high school students from around the world an opportunity to participate in thematic innovation competitions and learn more about how innovation and entrepreneurship skills are essential for an education at ISU. The program was piloted in December 2020 and expanded throughout the past year. “The I-FiT program has had unforeseen interest: 1,200 students enrolled in its first year,” Kerns said. “These intensive innovation workshops and challenges show high school students that no matter how old they are, they can and will make a difference in the world, starting with their communities.” To date, students from 26 countries have participated in I-FiT challenges. Each challenge consists of a thematic workshop led by ISU faculty and students. “APPtitude” challenged students to create a phone app. Students had 30 minutes to create a script and video performance at the Global Theater Festival. Another event, “Change Your World,” asked students to develop something that would have a social impact on their community. Today, international applications for first-year students are at historically high levels, says Jorge Calderon, associate director of international recruitment at the Admissions Office. “We can not necessarily say yet that an increase in international applicants is just a product of that, because we do a ton of different things,” he said. “But I believe this plays a big role in our success. At least now, when a recruiter meets with students, many have already heard of the state of Iowa. Learn how to innovate The most recent I-FiT workshop – and the first to take place in person – was at Expo 2020 Dubai last December. Forty high school students from the UAE participated in the two-day workshop in the US pavilion (properly focused on innovation). Octavia Grimes, a second-year industrial engineering student from Bayside, Wisconsin, was an innovative student in her first semester in Iowa State in the fall of 2020. She was invited to travel to Dubai to help lead seminar I- FiT together with Ana Luz, director of innovation and entrepreneurship at the College of Design. High school students were given a broad incentive to design the school of the future. Their ideas included range: inclusion in schools, inclusion of nature, how technology and online education will evolve, creating a curriculum, building a classroom and more. At the end of the event, student teams presented their ideas and received feedback from the ISU faculty on the ground and virtually. Grimes and Luz taught students about engineering and design processes, how they change, and how everyone can help people innovate, collaborate, and create. “I only had one lab in person from the beginning in the state of Iowa and I only had three members in the group,” said Grimes, who started in the state of Iowa near the start of the pandemic. “There are many other people I would like to meet and work with. Being able to meet students participating in the I-FiT challenge opened up new experiences for me. ”

