2 Hamilton paramedics guilty of their roles in teen death take 18 months in community

Two Hamilton assistant doctors found guilty of failing to provide for life in the 2017 shooting death of Yosif Al-Hasnawi, have been sentenced to 18 months, which will be kept in the community.

Steven Snively, 56, and Christopher Marchant, 33, have been spared from prison. However, they can not leave their homes except for medical emergencies during the first six months, Ontario Supreme Court Judge Harrison Arrell said in his ruling issued Tuesday.

After those six months, the men will have a curfew from 11pm to 6am, the judge said. They must also perform 150 hours of community service during the final year of their sentence.

The underlying case marked the first time paramedics in Canada were found guilty of their part in someone’s death as a result of their actions at work. Experts have said it could change the way emergency responders do their job in the future.

Al-Hasnawi, often referred to as a Good Samaritan, was shot outside the Al-Mustafa Islamic Center after he tried to intervene as two people met an elderly man. The 19-year-old died from a single gunshot wound.

Amin Al-Tahir, director of the center where the shooting took place, gave a statement about the victim’s influence during the trial.

“It really does not matter what the punishment is, as long as it is proven that they are guilty,” al-Tahirsaid said after Arrell’s decision on Tuesday, adding that the incident had “destroyed the Muslim community in the city and across Canada.”

“We hope we will never see him again [tragedy]as it happens again. “

An ‘apparent departure’ from the standard of care

Those assistant doctors were convicted last June after a 33-day trial. They testified that they thought Al-Hasnawi had been shot with a BB weapon or bullet, but was in fact a .22 caliber pistol.

He died an hour after the shooting as he was bleeding from the inside.

Arrell described the case as “tragic” and said Al-Hasnawi had been attending Brock University and had plans to become a doctor.

The judge found that the dismissed paramedics “heard rumors and suggestions” at the scene that the wound was superficial.

He also set Snively’sandMarchant actions that overnight reached a “visible departure” from the minimum standard expected of properly trained paramedics.

Arrell found that they made numerous mistakes, including not leaving the scene quickly, going to the wrong hospital, not following the protocol for penetrating wounds, and setting it up dangerously.

But, he noted in his sentence, medical experts testified during the trial that even if Al-Hasnawi had been shot in the lobby of a trauma hospital and operated on by a vascular surgeon within 15 minutes, he would have only a 50 percent chance. of survival.

On the night of the shooting, 18 minutes had passed since the doctors arrived and there was still a five-minute drive to the hospital for at least 23 minutes in total, according to the judge.

“I acknowledge, however, that any limited opportunities he had were extinguished by the actions of the defendants and the care they provided,” Arrell said.

Al-Hasnawi recites the Qur’an during a religious ceremony shortly before entering into a quarrel outside the Al-Mustafa Islamic Center and being shot and killed. (Al-Mustafa Islamic Center)

The crown had argued that the two men should each be jailed for 2 years.

Assistant Crown Attorney Linda Shin read statements of victim influence from Al-Hasnawi’s family members during the sentencing hearing, including one of his mother, Amal Alzurufi.

“I do not hate you. I’m upset that he did not deserve to die like that,” he said.

“Nothing is more painful than losing a child. It feels like someone has pulled your heart out of your chest.”

He cited statements by Al-Hasnawi’s three boyfriends describing him as extraordinary, a leader and the backbone of their family, and stressed that his loss left his mother feeling a “deep sadness”.

The case sent a ‘shock wave’ across the sector

Mario Posteraro, president of OPSEU Local 256, who represents Hamilton’s assistant doctors, said he believes Marchant and Snively have suffered a personal loss and will no longer find work in the emergency services.

“This is, as we know it, the first indictment and conviction of its kind in North America and possibly the world,” Posterarosaid said out of court.

“I think it sent an initial shock wave, it sent a chill to the profession and the larger healthcare sector.”

Shin said during the hearing that the prosecution had established that the ambulance doctors caused Al-Hasnawi’s death and the judge should consider the negligent murder among other aggravating factors in the sentence.

They were not charged with that offense. However, the Criminal Code allows in some situations an uncharted offense to be considered.

Defense attorney Jeffrey Manishen argued that this would be “fundamentally unfair, saying the trial should have been argued.”

He said Snively and the Marchants should not be jailed and would instead face a suspended sentence of six to nine months, followed by probation and 100 hours of community service.

Arrell dismissed the Crown’s argument, saying prosecutors did not treat the murder by negligence in court, so the defense was unable to respond.

“Their moral guilt is important,” he said. “But they did not cause the injury” that was done by the person who shot him.

In 2019, Dale King was acquitted of second-degree murder in the assassination of Al-Hasnawi. The Crown is appealing the decision.

Lawyers for Snively and Marchantread from letters of support to their clients during the hearing and said they are offenders for the first time with good families.

Arrell said he was pleased they would no longer be in court.

He also noted the case and the sentence as a message to helpers everywhere “not to ignore their training and if they do, it could have serious consequences”.