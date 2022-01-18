WHO says omicron will not be the last variant of Covid as global cases increase by 20% in a week

“We do not fully understand the consequences of letting this thing work,” Aylward said. “Most of what we have seen so far in uncontrolled transmission areas has been that we have paid a price for the variants that emerge and the new uncertainties we have to manage as we move forward.”

New infections have increased by 20% globally over the past week with nearly 19 million total cases reported, according to the WHO. But Van Kerkhove noted that new unreported infections would make the real number much higher.

“We are hearing a lot of people suggesting that omicron is the latest variant that is over after that. And it is not because the virus is circulating at a very intense level worldwide,” said Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO. Covid-19 technical management said during a coronavirus update in Geneva.

The World Health Organization said Tuesday that the pandemic will not end as the omicron variant decreases in some countries, warning that high levels of infection worldwide are likely to lead to new variants as the virus changes.

Van Kerkhove said now is not the time to relax public health measures, such as limiting the wearing of masks and physical distancing. She called on governments to strengthen those measures to put the virus under better control and to avoid future waves of infection as new variants emerge.

“If we do not do this now, we will move on to the next crisis,” Van Kerkhove said. “And we have to end the crisis we are in right now and we can do that in the present time. So do not abandon science. Do not abandon the strategies that are working, that are holding us back and our loved ones. sure., “she said.

Van Kerkhove called on governments to invest more in surveillance systems to track the virus as it changes. “This will not be the last resort of concern,” she said.

In December, a team of South African scientists published a small study that found that people infected with omicron may have increased immune protection against the delta variant. An increasing number of researches have also found that people infected with omicron generally do not get as sick as people infected with deltas. Increased immune defenses and less serious diseases, taken together, could result in the virus becoming less destructive to society, write South African scientists.

However, the White House Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anthony Fauci said Monday that it is too early to predict whether the omicron will mark the final wave of the pandemic.

“I would hope this is the case, but it would be the case only if we do not take another option that avoids the immune response of the previous version,” Fauci told the Davos Agenda of the World Economic Forum via video conference.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreysus said the new infections were reaching a peak in some countries, giving hope that the worst of the omicron wave was over. However, Tedros said no country is yet out of the forest, warning that healthcare systems are still under pressure from the unprecedented wave of infections.

“I urge everyone to do their utmost to reduce the risk of infection in order to help relieve pressure from the system,” Tedros said. “Now is not the time to give up and wave the white flag.”

The WHO has repeatedly warned that the unequal distribution of vaccines worldwide has led to low immunization rates in developing countries, leaving large populations vulnerable to the emergence of new variants. The WHO had set a target for each country to vaccinate 40% of its population by the end of 2021. However, 92 countries have not achieved this goal, according to the WHO.

“This pandemic is not at all close and with the incredible growth of omicron globally, new variants are likely to emerge, which is why tracking and evaluation remain critical,” Tedros said.