Did a Jewish notary betray Anne Frank to the Nazis? | Intelligent news
On August 1, 1944, 15-year-old Anne Frank wrote a diary entry describing itself as a herd of contradictions. Reflecting on the warring sides of her personality, the Jewish diary writer wrote: “I am guided by the pure side on the inside, but on the outside I am nothing but a delightful little goat pulled out of handcuffs. It ended with a promise to continue. trying to find a way to become what Id would like to be and what I could be if there were no other people in the world.
Three days after Frank wrote those words, the last entry in her beloved diary, the SS officers raided its shelter in Amsterdam and arrested eight of its inhabitants. Frank and her older sister, Margot, died of typhus at the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp less than a year later, in February 1945. Only one of the hidden men, Franks’s father, Otto, survived World War II. The house in Amsterdam where she and her family hid is today a museum known as The house of Anne Frank.
Scholars and the public have long debated the identity of the individual (or individuals) who betrayed Frank, her family, and other residents of the so-called Secret annex. [T]the list of people who were accused of being involved in this case is too long to be included in its entirety, Anne Frank House notes in it. Web page. Now, Jon Wertheim reports for CBS News 60 minutes, a six-year-old inquiry led by retired FBI agent Vince Pankoke has identified the potential informant: Arnold van den Bergh, a Jewish notary who may have revealed to the Nazis the Franks hiding place to protect his family from deportation.
As a member of the bar Jewish Councilthe administrative bodies created by the Nazis to govern Jewish communities in German-occupied Van den Bergh had access to address lists where Jews were known to be hiding.
There is no evidence that he knew who was hiding at any of these addresses, Pankoke told 60 Minutes. [But] when van den Bergh lost the whole series of defenses that excluded him from the need to go camping, he had to provide something valuable to the Nazis with whom he had contacts to let him and his wife at the time stay sure.
Pankoke and his colleagues, including an investigative psychologist, a war crimes investigator, historians, criminologists and archivists, approached the historical mystery as a cold criminal case. For her New York Times Alexandra Jacobs, the team relied on a combination of big data and artificial intelligence analysis, old-fashioned shoe leather reporting, interviews and archival research to narrow down the suspect group. Writer Rosemary Sullivan described the arduous process in a new book, Anne Frank Betrayal: A Cold Case Investigation.
We have investigated over 30 suspects in 20 different scenarios, leaving one scenario we want to refer to as the most likely scenario, director and team member Thijs Bayens tells Mike Corder. Associated Press (AP). … We do not have 100 percent certainty. There is no pistol because betrayal is circumstantial.
potential informers excluded from the group ranged from Willem van Maaren, a frequently mentioned suspect who worked in the warehouse where the Franks hid, until Nelly Voskuijl, a Nazi sympathizer and sister of Auxiliary Secret Bep Vokuijl, Annex Ans by Dijk, a Jewish accomplice, whose actions led to the arrest of about 145 people. The researchers also investigated the theory, originally developed by RESEARCHERS at Anne Frank’s home in 2016, that the SS discovered the hiding place by accident while searching the warehouse for evidence of illegal work and ration with coupon fraud.
The key to the mystery turned out to be a note sent to Otto Frank shortly after him return to Amsterdam in June 1945. Left unsigned, the message was called van den Bergh as the person who reported to the Nazis the Franks hiding place. The note came to the attention of authorities during a 1963 investigation into the betrayal, but received little notice, with police focusing their efforts on suspects like van Maaren.
As Pankoke points out for 60 Minutes, the team managed to find a copy of the note after contacting the son of one of the 1963 investigators. Data discovered in the Dutch national archives by the journalist Peter of Twisk, the co-founder of the research project, apparently substantiated the claim, suggesting that a member of the Amsterdams Jewish Council submitted lists of addresses where Jews hid. Although the Nazis disbanded the council in September 1943, sending most of its members to concentration and death camps, van den Bergh and his family managed to escape expulsion from the deportation, indicating that the notary had some sort of leverage, according to Pankoke.
Otto, for his part, never publicly mentioned van den Bergh, who died in 1950, as an informant. But a few years after the war, Hanneloes Pen reports for the Dutch newspaper Parool, he told a reporter that his family had been betrayed by a member of the Jewish community. And, during a 1994 lecture, Secret Annex aide Miep Gies announced that the informant had died before 1960.
Talking to Marsha Lederman from Globe and MailSullivan says scholars characterize the notary as a tragic figure, not as a kind of villain. Bayens tells the AP that [w]We went in search of an perpetrator and found a victim.
Van den Bergh gave that list as a way to keep him and his family out of extermination camps, Sullivan says. And it really does matter to me, and I think it did matter to the group, that it was an anonymous list of addresses, no names. He was not betraying Otto Frank.
Ronald Leopold, director of The house of Anne Frank, stresses that many pieces of the missing puzzle remain, telling the AP, I do not think we can say that [the] the mystery is now solved.
Erik Somers, a historian in NIOD Institute for War, Holocaust and Genocide Studies, praised the depth of the investigation but criticized its conclusion. As he tells Anthony Deutsch and Stephanie van den Berg of Reuters, van den Bergh was a very influential man who could have avoided deportation for many reasons. They seem to work from the point of view that he was guilty and [find] a motive to adapt it, adds Somers.
Whether van den Bergh was the person who informed the Franks, those responsible for their deaths and those of more than 100,000 Dutch Jews killed during the Holocaust were the Nazis.
“I think no one can judge van den Bergh who has not been in his position,” Sullivan told Globe and Mail. And who among us, if our families were on the line and going to extermination camps, would not do what we could? And if what we could do was provide anonymous addresses, I do not know I know many people who could resist.
