Dubai Emirates-based airline suspends flights to DFW Airport due to 5G uncertainty





The Dubai-based Emirates airline is suspending flights to DFW International Airport and eight other airports amid growing fighting over the expansion of 5G telecommunications services in the United States. Emirates, which flies daily between DFW and Dubai in the UAE, suspended all flights starting Wednesday to DFW, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Miami, Newark, Orlando, San Francisco and Seattle, holding flights to New York, Los Angeles and Washington. , DC Emirates cited operational concerns over the planned deployment of 5G mobile network services in the United States at designated airports. said the airline at a travel tip on Tuesday. Affected customers do not need to call us immediately for booking, Emirates said. Customers can simply book their Emirates ticket and when flights resume, contact their travel agent or booking office to make new travel plans. Emirates flies daily between DFW and Dubai International Airport in a Boeing 777-200LR with a capacity of 292 passengers. The suspended flights came after AT&T and Verizon agreed to delay the deployment of expanded 5G mobile network networks in the C spectrum on Tuesday. Airlines and the Federal Aviation Administration argue that spectrum C frequencies are very close to the spectrum used by sensitive airline equipment, e.g. altimeters, which measure the height of the aircraft. Commercial group for major US air carriers, Airlines 4 America, argues 5G expansion as currently proposed could cost airline passengers $ 1.59 billion a year and delay or cancel up to 345,000 flights. The FAA wants telecommunications companies and regulators to agree on the same types of 5G restrictions used elsewhere, including lower power towers around airports, ground-based dishes, and a buffer around airports. The FAA decided last week to suspend automated landing of aircraft at 100 airports nationwide, including DFW International and Dallas Love Field. of The FAA on Sunday approved approval for some Boeing, Airbus and McDonnell-Douglas aircraft to operate low-visibility landings with the new 5G expansion, though more than half of the aircraft, including major aircraft like the Boeing 777 and 787, are still not covered. Other foreign carriers are also showing reluctance over the inability of U.S. regulators and industries to find a compromise. Japanese carriers All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines canceled 13 flights to the United States scheduled for Wednesday. Reported the Japanese news source Nikkei Asia Wednesday. All those flights connect from Tokyo to New York or Los Angeles. Japan Airlines flies daily from DFW International Airport to one of Tokyo’s two major airports, Tokyo Haneda and Tokyo Narita. Japan Airlines has so far not canceled any of its flights at DFW Airport. Both All Nippon and Japan Airlines fly Boeing 777 and 787 to the United States, which have not yet been approved by the FAA for low visibility landings at C 5G spectrum airports.

