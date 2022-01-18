Jackson School of Global Affairs to Open in the Fall of 2022, Levinsohn Appointed Dean

President Peter Salovey announced on January 18th that the Yale Jackson School of Global Affairs will open in the fall of 2022 and he appointed James A. Levinsohn, prominent economist and lecturer, as the inaugural Dean. Levinsohns’s term begins July 1.

The school is currently known as the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs and Levinsohn, Professor Charles W. Goodyear in Global Affairs, is its founding director. In 2019, the Yale Board of Directors approved plans to expand the institute into a vocational school that will train and equip a new generation of executives to create thoughtful and evidence-based solutions to challenge global problems.

It will be the first new vocational school in Yale since 1976, when the School of Management was established.

The transition from the Jackson Institute to the Yale Jackson School comes as communities around the world are facing profound challenges: climate change, war, migration, pandemics, resource scarcity and political division, Salovey said in his announcement. The complexity of these problems requires solutions constructed from a vast breadth and depth of knowledge, expertise and perspective. Bringing together scholars, policymakers, and practitioners in political science, economics, history, law, and other fields, Professor Levinsohn will lead the Yale Jackson School in greatly enhancing the capacity of our universities to respond to this call.

Levinsohn, a renowned scholar of international economics, industrial organization, economic development, and applied econometrics, came to Yale in 2010 to lead the Jackson Institute, which was established last April through a transformative gift from John W. Jackson 67 BA and Susan G. Jackson.

I had the privilege of working with a fantastic team of faculty, university executives, Jackson staff and students and donors to get Jackson where he is today and I look forward to continuing the journey, Levinsohn said. We will be opening the best school in international politics class next fall and I am extremely grateful to have the opportunity to run this new Yales school for the first time in decades.

The institute has flourished under the leadership of Levinsohns, launching several initiatives that bring new scholarships and teaching on international affairs on campus, including major global issues at Yale College, the Johnson Center for the Study of American Diplomacy, the Kerry Initiative, and International Leadership. Center. Several Yale programs have joined the Jackson community over the past decade, such as the Maurice R. Greenberg Fellows World Program, the Leitner Program on Effective Democratic Governance, the Global Program of Health Studies, and International Security Studies.

Part of our belief in forming the Yale Jackson School of Global Affairs comes from our belief in Professor Levinsohns’ ability to lead it, said Scott Strobel, a professor at Yales. The mission of Jackson Schools is to help educate globally engaged leaders. Professor Levinsohn is himself a leader engaged globally in economics, public policy and beyond. His expertise, his experience, and his commitment to living the mission of the schools will be invaluable to the Jackson school in the years to come.

For the past three years, Levinsohn has led the transition from institutes to a vocational school, Salovey said. He has worked with faculty members across the university to assess the opportunities and challenges inherent in research and teaching on global issues. These collaborations led to the creation of the master of public policy and the improvement of the institute curriculum.

He has recruited leading scholars from Yale and peer institutions to form the founding faculty of Yale Jackson Schools and has brought prominent practitioners from around the world, including diplomats, journalists, and policymakers, to serve as senior collaborators. These leaders in their fields teach courses and conduct research, consult with students about their career ambitions, and enliven campus with conversations and other programs based on their experiences.

Jim has assembled an outstanding group of faculty, senior associates and staff who are already offering an extraordinary program, said Pericles Lewis, vice president for global strategy. I look forward to seeing the contributions that the Jackson School will make, under Jims’s leadership, to our understanding of pressing global concerns such as peace and security, trade and development, and global health and climate governance.

Last year, Levinsohn was elected president of the Association of Vocational Schools of International Affairs, an organization of the world’s best schools of international relations.

Under the leadership of Jim Levinsohns, the Jackson Institute will become one of the leading schools of global affairs in the country, said Anne Patterson, a senior Jackson member and former U.S. ambassador to Egypt, Pakistan, Colombia and El Salvador. He is a great teacher, a great friend and most importantly, a leader with integrity and backbone. I am very pleased that Yale’s leadership has appointed that new Dean.

Levinsohn has joint appointments to the Department of Economics at the Faculty of Arts and Sciences and the Yale School of Management. His research reflects the Jackson Institute’s focus on multidisciplinary scholarship, intersecting with public health, economics, political science, environmental science and other fields, Salovey said.

Levinsohn has studied the effects of internal migration on the well-being of families in South Africa and has assessed the demand for sanitation in Bangladesh. He has published extensively on trade policy, youth employment policy, foreign investment practices and multinational corporations. His research projects have included studying the impact of HIV / AIDS on unemployment in South Africa and working with Sudanese refugees seeking compensation for forced departure from their homeland. He has also analyzed the impact of environmental policies on the US automotive market.

What makes Jim such an effective leader is his ability to build community, said Kenneth Scheve, Professor Dean Acheson, Professor of Political Science and Global Affairs. Global problems are difficult and require many different people to solve them. Jims’s leadership and vision have made Jackson a place where students, faculty, and practitioners with different perspectives and skills come together to do just that.

Levinsohns’s teaching has been recognized at Yale and, previously, at the University of Michigan, where he was a faculty member for 20 years. His research has been supported by major grants from the National Institutes of Health, the National Science Foundation, the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, and other organizations. He has served on the editorial boards of the American Economic Review, Journal of International Economics, Review of Economics and Statistics, and Journal of Economic Literature. He is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and is a research associate of the National Bureau of Economic Research.

Professor Levinsohn looks forward to using his core research, teaching, and leadership experiences to foster new collaborations and academic programs to support faculty and staff work and to develop additional educational initiatives for our students, Salovey said. One of its top priorities is to equip the next generation of researchers, practitioners and policymakers with the ability to implement evidence-based decision-making to address global challenges.

Levinsohn earned his degree from Williams College, his MPA from Princeton School of Public and International Relations, and his doctorate. in economics from Princeton University.

In his announcement, Salovey thanked the Jackson Institute’s community members for their contribution to the Levinsohns service as director. He also expressed his gratitude to the members of the Jackson Transitional Board who have assisted Levinsohn in recruiting faculty and developing the curriculum for the new school.