FBI and European police destroy computer servers used in major cyber attacks worldwide





Europol, the European Union’s law enforcement agency, said that after the servers were confiscated, investigators identified “more than 100 businesses” that were at risk of being hacked by cybercriminals, including ransomware groups. The attack targeted a well-known virtual private network (VPN) service that police say cybercriminals used to cover their tracks as they broke into numerous organizations and tried to extort them. It is the latest attempt by North American and European police to destroy ransomware groups that have threatened critical infrastructure on both continents. U.S. and European law enforcement agencies arrested two people in Ukraine in the fall on suspicion of making multimillion-dollar ransom demands following retaliation by European and American organizations. The attack on the 10 countries announced on Tuesday involved police from Germany to the UK in Ukraine. A note from investigators on Tuesday greeted visitors to the website of VPNLab.net, the targeted VPN service: “THIS DOMAIN IS CAPTURED”. The note said law enforcement would continue to comb VPN data in an attempt to track down hackers. “Cybercriminals using this VPN were carrying out attacks globally,” Europol spokeswoman Claire Georges told CNN in an email. The administrator of a popular Russian-English-language cybercrime forum with over 180,000 registered users has been advertising VPN service since 2009, according to Mark Arena, CEO of cyber security firm Intel 471. The news comes after U.S. officials say they believe Russia, in a rare move, has arrested the person responsible for the ransomware attack on a major U.S. pipeline operator last May. Russia has historically been reluctant to deter cybercriminals operating from its soil. It is unclear whether the arrest will see the individual, whom US officials have not identified, spend some time behind bars.

