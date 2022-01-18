Scatena is appointed as an advisor to the Board of the International Association of Art Materials | community





Scatena is appointed advisor to the Board of the International Association of Art Materials Jim Scatena from Ludington was appointed to the board of directors of the International Association of Art Materials as an advisor. In his previous role as chairman of the board of the Association for the Creative Industries, Scatena led the merger efforts of the two organizations and was subsequently appointed to the new board of directors. With over 40 years of experience in the craft and hobby industry, Scatena also served as president and CEO of FloraCraft Corporation in Ludington. Scatena retired from FloraCraft in 2017 after 20 years in that leadership role. Previously he was vice president and general manager of Wilton Enterprises and director of sales and marketing at Binney & Smith, the parent company of the Crayola brand of products. Scatena served in leadership roles with the Hobby Industry Association, the Craft and Creative Industries Association, and the Craft and Hobby Association. Scatena has been very active in local organizations and is currently a board member of the West Shore Community College Foundation. Jim serves on the board of directors at Metalworks and the Help Heal Veterans in Winchester, California. He served on the board of Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital for nine years. International Association of Art Materials and serves members who are suppliers, retailers and influencers in the art materials industry. The association’s strategy is to provide members with the products, services and information they need to grow and thrive.

