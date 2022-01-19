University achieves fundraising goal, announces Jackson School of Global Affairs opening in fall 2022

The Jackson School of Global Affairs will be the first new vocational school established in Yale in over 40 years.

Yasmine Halmane, Staff Photographer

The Jackson Institute of Global Affairs has achieved its fundraising goal and will open as a school in the fall of 2022, becoming the first new vocational school established in Yale in more than 40 years, the President announced on Tuesday. Peter Salovey University.

Plans to move the current Jackson Institute to a graduation school were first announced in 2019, with an expected opening in the fall of 2022 after meeting a $ 200 million fundraising target for its donation. . Its opening will mark the first new vocational school established in Yale since the founding of the School of Management in 1976. James Levinsohn, who has served as director of the Jackson Institute since its inception in 2010, will be dean inauguration of the new school. school, beginning his term on July 1st.

It is a stronger commitment to scholarships and multidisciplinary teaching than ever before, Salovey told News. The impact this will have on the world through students receiving an education through the scholarship to which Jackson School is involved and through the practical policy advice it can offer will be tremendous and will branch out yes, branch out Yale, but most importantly, it will solve the problems in the world.

Following the approval of the University Board of Trustees to establish the new school in 2019, a Jackson Transitional Board was formed to work on faculty recruitment and curriculum development. In preparation for the opening of schools over the past three years, administrators created the new Master of Public Policy program and implemented changes to the institute curriculum.

Under the leadership of the Levinsohns, the Jackson Institute launched undergraduate studies in Global Affairs, the Kerry Initiative, and the Johnson Center for the Study of American Diplomacy, among other initiatives. The Jackson Institute has also incorporated several Yale programs, including the Maurice R. Greenberg Fellows World Program, the Leitner Program on Effective Democratic Governance, the Global Health Studies Program, and International Security Studies. Recently, the Schmidt Program on Artificial Intelligence, Emerging Technologies, and National Power was announced as a new International Security Studies initiative at Yale.

“Yale for generations has emerged as extremely influential leaders in the policy space and now we will have a school that will train them. I’m sure Jackson will gather the best talent in the world, Levinsohn told News. We have the opportunity here to create a new school from scratch, and this is a rare opportunity.

Levinsohn stressed that the new school will be integrated with other vocational schools in Yale, as well as with the Faculty of Arts and Sciences at Yale College. The newly recruited faculty will hold joint meetings with Jackson School and another Yale school or department. The school also plans to have policy practitioners, instead of traditional academic professors, give some of its courses.

Levinsohn said at least three other faculties will arrive in the fall, including Amit Khandelwal, an international economist at Columbia University. The other two faculties currently at Yale, Lorenzo Caliendo at Yale School of Management and Penny Goldberg in the economics department of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, will relocate half of their appointments to Jackson and join the governing faculty. .

He said the upcoming curriculum, which will be released in the fall, is an innovative and new approach, noting that the new school will use the strong Yales history department to create a program that is more focused on history rather than programs in other public affairs schools.

Jackson has also purchased two buildings in Hillhouse, TM Evans Hall and Steinbach Hall, for the new school.

Both Salovey and Vice President of Academic Initiatives Pericles Lewis noted Levinsohns’s achievements as director of the institute in Yales’ decision to appoint him dean.

[Levinsohn has] made an amazing effort for over a decade now to get us out of the idea of ​​an institute, which is a relatively small thing with some faculties affiliated with it, […] you know, you manage to build it to the point where it will now be a full school with a vast faculty, both undergraduate and graduate programs, and all the other things that go with a school, Lewis said.

Salovey echoed Lewis’s feelings, adding that Levinsohn took the Jackson Institute from nothing to something that has been quite extraordinary in a fairly short time.

Levinsohn said he hopes to utilize the portfolio of Yales vocational schools and attract the best young talent from around the world who have shown a commitment to service and who have led us to where we are today.

One of my immediate reactions is simply gratitude, Levinsohn said. It was not destined for the Jackson Institute to get to where it is, and the leadership of Yales, as you know, an army of donors and the vision and support of John and Susan Jackson, many people have worked to bring us to this point and it is a real privilege to get things started from here.

The Jackson Institute was established in 2010 through a $ 50 million donation from John Jackson 67 and Susan Jackson. The Jacksons also made a significant donation to launch the Yale Jackson School of Global Affairs through the Liana Foundation.