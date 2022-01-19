NSW COVID hospital admissions rise to 3,000 after 32 more deaths recorded





NSW residents will be able to use a COVID-19 booster vaccine three months after the second dose, the state government has announced. The announcement came after the state registered 32 more deaths from COVID-19. The number of people infected with the virus in state hospitals rose to 2,863, while admissions to the ICU rose slightly to 217. A total of 32,297 new cases were reported from 12,450 rapid rapid antigen (RAT) tests and 19,847 PCR swabs. Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet said residents could now schedule an appointment for the third vaccine at any of the 40 vaccine centers across the state. LIVE UPDATE: Read our blog for the latest COVID-19 pandemic updates The four-month wait to receive a booster vaccine at a GPor pharmacy will continue through January 31, in accordance with federal guidelines. “In our vaccination centers we will bring forward the suitability for booster injections … [this] “It will enable over 3.5 million people to be eligible for booster injections,” said Mr Perrottet. Federal government data show that 1,773,457 people in NSW have received a booster vaccine, about half of those eligible. Recent figures show that 27.8 percent of people have had three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 16.4 percent of those ages 5-11 have had one dose. The prime minister said that with 95 per cent of the population doubly vaccinated, it was clearly a “key factor” in reducing pressure on the NSW health system. He encouraged anyone who qualifies to make a booking as soon as possible. “I appreciate that there is fatigue with this pandemic,” he said. “NSW continues to stand, the reason is vaccine levels.” NSW Deputy Secretary of Health Susan Pearce said there were reservations available tomorrow at state-run vaccine clinics. “We are very pleased to be able to bring it (reinforcement fit) forward,” she said. “It’s horrible for us to see that bookings are begging. It’s very important to make sure you stay safe in this pandemic.” Of the people who died, 12 were women and 20 were men. Three people were in their 40s, three in their 60s, eight in their 70s, 11 in their 80s and seven in their 90s. Twenty-three of those who died had received two doses of a vaccine, one had a dose, eight were unvaccinated, and five had a booster. Space to play or stop, M to mute, left and right arrows to search, up and down arrows for volume. Look Duration: 7 minutes 4 seconds 7 m I have had COVID, can I take it again? The form is being uploaded …

