Cable defect in Tonga could separate the nation from the rest of the world for weeksExBulletin







change subtitles Japanese Meteorological Agency / through AP

Japanese Meteorological Agency / through AP Following a 13-mile-wide volcanic eruption in Tonga, it may take weeks to repair an underwater communication cable that connected the South Pacific archipelago to the rest of the world. Hunga TongaHunga Ha’apai, an underwater volcano off the coast of Tonga, erupted on Saturday, carrying volcanic ash nearly 20 kilometers into the air and causing tsunami waves that reached the west coast of the US On Tuesday, the Tongan government confirmed three casualties in First official update after the explosion. The archipelago relied on one single fiber optic cable for global communications, Reuters reported. But the cable snapped amid a magnitude 7.6 earthquake after the volcano erupted. “Due to damage to the international fiber optic cable, the internet is down,” according to the Tongan government. declaration. “The two communications operators are working on satellite options to restore some services, including the Internet.” Since the explosion, internet traffic in Tonga has dropped significantly, according to data from Cloudflare. According to the statement, operators in Tonga will give priority to the resumption of international calls and other communication services, such as email. Domestic calls are also limited, the statement said. Repairs to the damaged cable depend on the arrival of a specialized vessel in Port Moresby, the capital of Papua New Guinea, according to a Reuters report. If all goes well, it may take two weeks for it to arrive, said Craige Sloots, director of marketing and sales at Southern Cross Cable Network. Reuters. Most of the international data traffic is carried on a network of about 280 submarine cables that stretch for more than 600,000 miles, according to Reuters. This is not the first time Tonga’s underwater cable has been damaged. In 2019, the country was almost without everyone Internet services for more than 10 days.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/01/18/1073863310/an-undersea-cable-fault-could-cut-tonga-from-the-rest-of-the-world-for-weeks The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

