Eileen Clarke returns to Manitoba cabinet, new senior minister added

The new Manitoba government cabinet has three new faces, as well as that of a popular minister who had previously resigned over disagreements with then-Prime Minister Brian Pallister.

Prime Minister Heather Stefanson announced the meeting Tuesday that removed Ralph Eichler, who was agriculture minister, and Cathy Cox, who was minister for sports, culture and women’s status, from the Conservative progressive government cabinet.

In their place are three new faces: Turtle Mountain MLA Doyle Piwniukas Minister of Infrastructure, Lagimodire MLA Andrew Smith who takes over sports, culture and heritage and as Minister in charge of Travel Manitoba and Manitoba Centennial Center Corporation and Assiniboia MLA Scott Johnston, taking over the new task created department of the elderly and long-term care.

The Johnston Department’s task is to implement all of Stevenson’s review recommendations in relation to the deadly 2020 COVID-19 outbreak at the Maples personal care home in Winnipeg, Stefanson said.

Eileen Clarke has returned to the cabinet as minister of communal affairs, a portfolio that returns her to a somewhat well-known position.

She had served as Minister of Indigenous and Northern Relations when she resigned from the cabinet in July 2021 after Pallister made comments which sparked a storm of criticism for underestimating the damage of colonialism in Canada.

“Minister Clarke is one of the most capable individuals I have ever met in my life,” Stefanson said, adding that her appointments send a message to municipalities about their importance in moving forward.

Clarke said she and Stefanson have always worked well together in their previous roles in the Pallister cabinet, so it was “really a great day” to be invited back into the inner circle.

When she left the cabinet earlier, Clarke recalls, she did not hear her own voice and the voices of others being heard, but “that changed 100 percent since the day this prime minister took office.”

Alan Lagimodiere took Clarke’s place under the newly appointed ministry of indigenous reconciliation and relations with the north, a role he retains in the new cabinet.

The rest of the cabinet consists of returning ministers, but with some changes. Departments devoted to crown services as well as legislative and public affairs are gone.

Stefanson said many of these responsibilities are now shared among ministers. She also said a number of portfolios have been reformulated to address the ongoing challenges posed by COVID-19, a plan for economic growth and recovery, and a better focus on the priorities of all Manitobans.

The prime minister has also appointed a labor minister to a position that has not existed in the Manitoba government since the Progressive Conservatives took power in 2016.

Reg Helwer was appointed as the new Minister of Labor, Consumer Protection and Government Services, as well as the Minister responsible for the Public Services Board and the Minister responsible for the Civil Service.

Manitoba Labor Federation President Kevin Rebeck called the appointment “a long time ago.”

“The lack of a labor ministry had made us foreigners in Canada for almost six years. We are happy to finally have someone to work on important issues that matter to the people working in our province,” he told a statement.

But the appointment is a “simple minimum,” Rebeck said, citing “a desperate need” for the government to rectify chronic staff shortages in healthcare and other areas of the public sector.

Employees also need permanent paid days, so they are not forced to choose between going to sick work or staying home to protect public health, he said, also calling for an increase in the “minimum wage”. embarrassing “of the province, which will fall to the second lowest level. instead this spring.

“What this government is doing to support the people who work over the coming months will be more important,” Rebeck said.

Audrey Gordon will continue to be Minister of Health. Her portfolio will include a mandate to strengthen resources to assist in the management of COVID-19, while working with the surgical and diagnostic working group to clear remaining ongoing procedures.

“We will continue to work with our public health executives to ensure that Manitoba has the right response to COVID-19 and we will use targeted measures to protect Manitobans and avoid further economic blockages,” he said. Stefanson.

Gordon’s responsibilities for mental health and community welfare will be handed over to Sarah Guillemard, a former conservation and climate minister.

She was tasked with working with community organizations to address and address the addictions and mental health challenges exacerbated by the pandemic.

The mix comes as Stefanson and her government continue to have low results in opinion polls and face severe criticism for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Manitoba has seen an increase in the number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19, and the number of people in intensive care is much higher than normal capacity before the pandemic.

Federal statistics also show that as of Tuesday, Manitoba had the second highest death rate per capita by COVID-19 in all provinces.

“These are difficult times for the Manitobans. None of us have ever been through such a thing and we never imagined it would last that long,” Stefanson said at the swearing-in ceremony Tuesday afternoon.

“But I want you to know that this team will continue to invest in our healthcare system, in our businesses and in our schools, and we will go through this pandemic together.

“This team knows that Manitobans will never give up in the face of this virus, and neither will we.”

Asked about the decision to create three portfolios focusing on mental health care and community well-being, health, the elderly and long-term care, Stefanson bluntly said “it’s because we need them”.

“We have seen, obviously, through the pandemic that it needs more emphasis on healthcare,” she said.

Stefanson noted that there was one ministry for mental health, well-being and recovery, and another for health and care for the elderly. Both fell under Gordon as health minister. Now they have been distributed among the three cabinet ministers to attract more attention.

“We’ve seen, obviously, through the pandemic that needs more emphasis on healthcare,” Stefanson said, adding that there should have been a greater focus on the elderly.

“I’m really excited to expand it, to make sure we’re doing everything we can.”

Asked what makes him fit for his role, Johnston said “first of all, I’m an old man”.

“I say it with a little joke, but it is true that in my special time in my life, I will experience the things that many older people are experiencing now,” he said. “So I can honestly say that I will have first-hand knowledge not only of the challenges in later years, but also of the challenges now.”

Cliff Cullen leaves the portfolio of Minister of Education and became Minister of Economic Development, Investment and Trade. He is also the new Deputy Prime Minister.

Kelvin Goertzen changes from Minister of Legislative and Public Affairs to Minister of Justice and Attorney General, and Minister responsible for Manitoba Public Security. He is also the head of the government house.

Cameron Friesen is no longer Minister of Justice and Attorney General, but now Minister of Finance, a position he previously held from May 2016 to August 2018 and Minister responsible for Manitoba Hydro.

Scott Fielding, who was finance minister, takes over the Natural Resources and Northern Development portfolio. He will also serve as minister responsible for the Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries Corporation.

Former Crown Services Minister Jeff Wharton takes over the conservation and climate portfolio, which has been renamed the Ministry of Environment, Climate and Parks. He is also the minister responsible for Manitoba Efficiency, the Crown’s youngest corporation, which is committed to promoting energy efficiency.

Wayne Ewasko is the new minister of education, moving from the portfolio of advanced education, skills and immigration.

Derek Johnson, former Minister of Municipal Affairs, was appointed Minister of Agriculture.

Jon Reyes will act as Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Immigration. He was once Minister of Economic Development and Labor.

Rochelle Squires will take on the role of minister responsible for women’s status and minister responsible for access, while continuing as minister of families and minister responsible for Francophone affairs.