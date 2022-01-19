How Sacramento International Airport is responding to 5G





With the launch of 5G wireless service delivery, security remains a top priority for Sacramento International Airport.

SACRAMENTO, California As the aircraft industry is concerned, thousands of flights may be canceled or delayed if 5G wireless service delivery takes place near major airports, Sacramento International Airport is taking the necessary measures to ensure the safety of its passengers. Aviation regulators and airline officials have raised concerns that the delivery of 5G service near airports could interfere with altimeters, which measure the height of the aircraft above the ground. Data from altimeters is used to help pilots land when visibility is poor. Between concerns, both on Tuesday AT&T AND Verizon agreed at the last minute to stop part of the submission of 5G wireless data, which were scheduled to start on Wednesday, January 19th. “At our discretion, we have voluntarily agreed to temporarily postpone the lighting of a limited number of towers around designated airport runways as we continue to work with the aviation industry and the FAA to provide further information about our 5G deployment,” AT&T said. in a statement. . “We have voluntarily decided to limit our 5G network around airports. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and our country’s airlines have not been able to fully resolve 5G navigation through airports, despite it being safe and fully functional in more than 40 other countries, “Verizon said in a statement declaration following AT&T. So how is Sacramento International Airport (SMF) responding to the impact that the spread of 5G wireless service could have? In a statement, Sacramento County Airports Department said they are continuing to monitor the work of government and mobile operators to understand the impact of 5G. “As this work continues, safety remains a top priority for the airport. We will continue to work with the FAA and airline partners locally to ensure a safe and secure travel experience,” said an airport Department spokesman. of Sacramento. Since security remains paramount for the airport, LESS also assured travelers that they should feel safe traveling to the United States. “Aviation in the US is the safest in the world because we rely on data to mitigate the risk and never assume that a piece of equipment or a certain flight scenario is safe until it can be demonstrated,” the FAA assured. Sacramento Airports Department encourages passengers to check directly with their airlines to monitor sTATUS of their flights. ABC10: View, Download, Read Look more: Are private insurers required to cover the cost of COVID home tests? | CHECK

