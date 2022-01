COVID-19: China reports that international parcels are promoting the spread of Omicron in the country | World news

Externally posted parcels may have spurred the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant in Beijing and elsewhere, China reports. Stronger measures have been ordered to ventilate and disinfect places where items sent from abroad are handled by the State Post Bureau, Chinese state media said. Post employees are required to wear PPE, receive booster injections and undergo regular tests, she said on her website. He added that parcels from the outside should be isolated, cleaned and kept for a waiting period to ensure they are free from virus. Latest news on COVID – live updates: Boris Johnson ‘considering’ phasing out all coronavirus measures by March The World Health Organization has previously said that coronaviruses “need a living animal or a human host to multiply and survive and cannot multiply on the surface of food packaging.” Global health experts also say the virus spreads mainly through the respiratory tract when infected people breathe, talk, cough and sneeze. But China has repeatedly stressed what it calls the risk of infections from packaging, though only traces of COVID quantities have been discovered in such articles. The country has also increased COVID testing of frozen foods and other items shipped from abroad. The latest report from the Communist Party newspaper Global Times quoted the Beijing Center for Disease Control and virologists linking recent infections to international parcels. He published an article on Tuesday saying investigators found that the newly infected people had received parcels sent by mail from Canada and the US. Someone else at the southern technology center in Shenzhen contracted Omicron after handling packages shipped from North America, the newspaper said. Follow the daily podcast Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, spreading It comes after China shut down parts of Beijing’s Haidian district after the discovery of three cases, just weeks before the capital hosts the Winter Olympics. The country remains on high alert for new outbreaks before the Games, with around 20 million people in isolation. Mass testing has also been ordered in entire cities where cases have been detected. On Monday, organizers of the Beijing Games announced that only “selected” spectators will be allowed at the events, which will open on February 4th. It was previously announced that no outside fans will be allowed to enter the event and tickets have not been issued to the general public.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/covid-19-china-reports-international-parcels-are-fuelling-spread-of-omicron-in-the-country-12518965 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos