Quebec Hospitals to Begin Administration of New Pfizer for High-Risk COVID-19 Patients
Quebec will start taking the required antiviral drug Paxlovid, but not soon enough to ease the heavy burden that the latest wave of COVID-19 is imposing on hospitals, which are preparing more radical ways to prioritize care to patients.
About 6,300 drug treatments will be delivered to the province this week, with thousands more to arrive next month.
The drug developed by Pfizer, praised for its potential to reduce hospitalization from the virus, was approved for urgent use yesterday by Health Canada.
The arrival of the drug has been welcomed by health officials in Quebec as hospitals are overloaded with the number of COVID-19 patients infected with the highly contagious Omicron variant.
In an update on the pandemic situation in the province on Tuesday, Health Minister Christian Dub said the treatments are not expected to reduce the pressure in the hospital bed immediately.
“We’re at the bottom of the rope,” Dub said. “Our best weapon remains vaccination.”
Dub said it is still too early to ease pandemic restrictions, given that state hospitals are on.
89 deaths were reported on Tuesday
There is a stunning area with 3,417 COVID-19 patients in Quebec hospitals on Tuesday. This is unprecedented. But while hospitalizations are still rising, the growth rate has begun to slow, said interim Director of Public Health Dr. Luc Boileau.
“This disease will not go away quickly. It will be with us for a while,” Boileau said.
There were also 89 deaths reported in the province on Tuesday, one of the highest daily death counts since most Quebec people were vaccinated.
Boileau said doctors have said the numbers do not reflect what they are seeing and health officials are examining what is happening. He said statisticians want to know if the deaths are of people who died from the virus or who happened to COVID-19 when they died.
Quebec registers more deaths from COVID-19 than other provinces, Boileaus said, not because the virus has necessarily killed many more people, but because the government has found ways to detect more people who have died.
‘How can we do more with what we have?’
Quebec COVID-19 ethics committee chairwoman Marie-ve Bouthillier, and other senior health officials outline their latest emergency plan for patient care management at a special press conference Tuesday afternoon.
The plan revolves around four main axes. The first allows hospitals to find more resources by doing less to limit the spread of COVID-19, such as reducing isolation time for positive asymptomatic staff, or by allowing COVID-recovered patients to have outbreaks .
The second is finding ways to shorten all hospital stays.
Third is finding ways to treat COVID-19 patients at home. Opatrny said the Montreal Jewish General Hospital, for example, is already experimenting with providing some COVID-19 patients with milder respiratory symptoms with oxygen apparatus.
The final axis is a guide to reducing the intensity or standard of care.
“It matters if we can not provide A + care to all patients, how can we slightly reduce that standard,” while still caring for everyone, Opatrny said. “How can we do more with what we have?”
The plan, which was drafted by a team of 30 experts, also recommends relying more on primary caregivers and even, if necessary, volunteers, as well as placing more burden on emergency departments to free up beds. hospitals.
One of those experts, Dr Hoang Duong, president of the Quebec Association of Internal Medicine Specialists, said hospitals are not yet at the point of lowering the quality of care.
“The goal is to prepare for any occasion,” Duong said. “Our healthcare system is under pressure, but we are not there yet.”
He said that although the plan may seem alarming, it is the ethical way to prepare for a period of low resources and to recognize that there is a crisis.
“This isharm reduction,” he said.
Paxlovid in compromised immunity, first
According to health officials, Paxlovid will be used to treat those who have mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms but are at risk of developing a severe form of the disease.
The medicine will only be given to patients 18 years of age and older who are immunocompromised, such as cancer patients or those who have had an organ transplant, as well as those with severe conditions who cannot be vaccinated.
By March, the province says, it expects to receive about 19,000 treatments. At that point, it may be offered to more patients, not just those who are immunocompromised.
Each treatment cycle is 30 pills, taken orally: three pills, twice daily, for five days.
Another challenge is the supply of the whole province, especially the places where there are no hospitals. To do this, the government will work with 50 to 60 local pharmacies to reserve the medicine.
Health officials say there are challenges to its administration. The medicine should be taken within five days from the onset of symptoms.
After months of clinical trials, Pfizer had reported in November that Paxlovid reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by an impressive 89 percent compared with a placebo in high-risk non-hospitalized adults with COVID-19.
