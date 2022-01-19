Toronto police say $ 4 million worth of drugs seized in Project Tundra probe – Toronto





Three people have been charged after seizing $ 4 million worth of weapons and drugs as part of an 11-month investigation, Toronto police say. In a press release issued Tuesday, police said an investigation called Project Tundra was launched in October 2020 by the Gun and Gang Task Force. Police said investigators initially received information about two people suspected of possessing firearms and being involved in trafficking in controlled substances. Read more: York police uncover 50 stolen vehicles worth about $ 3 million Search warrants were issued for the homes and vehicles of 33-year-old Whitby resident Shaan Tareen and 31-year-old Toronto resident Rizwan Gharda, police said. When the orders were executed, weapons and ammunition were allegedly seized, along with 80 kilograms of cocaine, two kilograms of fentanyl, five kilograms of crystal methamphetamine and 500 grams of heroin, the statement said. The story goes down the ad Police said the drugs have a road value of about $ 4 million. Trends Canada sends special forces to Ukraine amid rising tensions with Russia

Leaflet / Toronto Police

Police allege that $ 93,000 was seized as proceeds of crime. The Tundra project ended with the arrest of Tareen, Gharda, and 27-year-old Toronto resident Sire Castillo-Amparo on September 21. Each was "charged accordingly," police said. Police announced the arrests on Tuesday after the accused appeared in court last week.

