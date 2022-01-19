Speakers are set for the International Women’s Day event in Edmonds on March 5th





The full lineup of speakers has been announced for International Women’s Day at the fourth Edmonds. The event will be held on the afternoon of Saturday, March 5, at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, with a VIP reception at the Workhorse Center. It is being planned as a hybrid event. The international theme for 2022 is #BreakTheBias and will feature local speakers with regional and international reach. According to event organizers Alicia Crank of Crankd Up Consulting and Megan Wolfe of Girls on the Run Snohomish County, the event will have two panels: Women judges in Snohomish County Dear Anna Alexander, Snohomish County High Court

Honorable Cassandra Lopez-Shaw, Snohomish County High Court

Honorable Whitney Rivera, Edmonds Municipal Court Women in Leadership at the Edmonds Police Department Michelle Bennett, Chief of Police

Julie Govantes, Detective, Financial Crimes

Tabatha Shoemake, Community Engagement Officer There will also be two main conversations: Tracy Taylor, traffic anchor in KIRO 7 (Women in the Media)

Melissa Sassi, Penguin Chief at IBM Z (Women in Tech / Overcoming International Barriers) Tabatha Shoemake, Community Engagement Officer “Each of these women has an amazing story, personal and professional,” said Crank. “Dr. Sassi, for example, was able to turn the kidnapping of her children into the creation of a youth-led digital skills movement, which has taught tens of thousands of young people to code in 12 countries. Everyone who attends this event will leave with greater knowledge and encouragement to challenge the status quo. Crank, an Edmonds resident, founded Edmonds International Women’s Day in 2019. She said the #BreakTheBias themes are a direct link to what is happening and in the minds of many members of the Edmonds community. Prejudice is not just about race, gender, and sexual orientation. Disability inclusion and access is also an issue in the community and in the workplace. Many times, our prejudice can be unconscious. The speakers we are lining up for this event will be able to shed more light on how we can break these prejudices. Crank is accepting event sponsorship, to help sign up for the free program. “It is important for me to keep this event accessible to all members of our community, especially in this economic downturn that many of our families, friends and neighbors are experiencing,” she said. “There will also be a lunch option available for purchase and we hope to raise extra funds to cover these costs, especially for young people who attend the day in person. Our goal is to raise $ 5,000 to cover these costs. Current sponsors / partners of the events are Cline Jewelers, DME CPA Group, Michelle M. Osborne, JD & Associates, Rogue Boutique, Morgan & Moss, Workhorse HQ, Seattle Chapter National Women’s Organization, KDMC, KIRO 7 and EPIC Group Writers. Anyone interested in sponsoring you can see sponsorship package here. Those interested in attending or wanting to learn more about the event can visitwww.aliciainedmonds.com for more information. International Women’s Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action to accelerate gender equality. International Women’s Day (IWD) has been around for over a century, with the first IWD meeting in 1911 supported by over one million people in Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland. Prior to that, the Socialist Party of America, Suffragettes and Suffragettes of the United Kingdom, and other groups campaigned for women’s equality.

