Leading numbers of COVID-19 in the Ottawa area today





The number of Ottawa COVID-19 hospitals is growing.

Two other western Quebec residents with COVID-19 have died.

Cornwall Hospital says it has the most COVID-19 patients ever. Today’s Ottawa Update There are 72 Ottawa residents in local hospitals for active COVID-19 treatment, according to Tuesday’s update from the Ottawa Public Health (OPH), seven more than in Monday’s report. Previously, nine consecutive daily reports had hospital counts in the ’50s and’ 60s and the OPH has not reported more than 70 since mid-May 2021. Eight patients remain in an ICU, a number that has remained relatively stable. These hospital numbers do not include people who came to the hospital for other reasons and subsequently tested positive for COVID-19. They also do not cover people with persistent COVID-19 problems, or patients transferred from other health care units. Hospitals are challenged by the proliferation because staff shortages reduce their capacity. There are also 36 hospital outbreaks reported by OPH, two more than on Monday. ofaverage coronavirus level in Ottawa wastewater, which does not rely on COVID-19 testing, hit a record high last week and has been declining since the last update. Researchers measuring new coronavirus levels in Ottawa wastewater found that they were falling last week. The last day of data here is January 13th. (613covid.ca) The number of cases has risen to record levels in many countries this winter and while the Omicron variant covers and limits testing, the current number of cases in Ottawais many times larger. On Tuesday, the OPH reported another 335 cases of COVID-19 and no more deaths from COVID. The seven-day continuous average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 inhabitants is around 290, but the limited testing capacity makes that metric less reliable. Of the approximately 11,000 tests for COVID-19 performed outside of long-term care homes from January 10 to 16, about 22 percent were positive. The next test update comes on Wednesday. Ninety-one percent of Ottomans aged five and older have at least one COVID vaccine, 84 percent have at least two, and 48 percent have at least three. The next update of the OPH vaccine is also on Wednesday. Across the region Outaouais has again been left without beds for its COVID-19 patients, achieving what is known as Level 4 in Quebec. The province reported 130 COVID-19 hospital patients there on Tuesday, by far the most from any local health authority. The health unit has six ICU patients and reported two more deaths from COVID-19. In Ontario, Cornwall Community Hospital said in a press release Tuesday was caring for 45 patients with COVID-19 the most ever and 33 of its staff were at home with COVID-19. Sewage coronavirus levels are located in Kingston town since the last update on January 13th. They remain well above where they were before the area’s late fall growth. Regional hospital totals are not a valid indicator for the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, which had its last hospital update on Friday, as it is currently updating the control panel format, as well as Hastings Prince Edward Public Health where it reports hospitalizations in hospital to include residents from other regions and those hospitalized with other conditions.

