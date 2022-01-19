Denver International Airport sets record for number of weapons seized | Transportation





The Transportation Safety Administration seized 141 guns at Denver International Airport last year during a routine security check, a record for the DIA and the sixth largest of any airport in the United States, the agency announced on Tuesday. Denver’s previous level was 140, set in 2019. “Travelers carrying firearms in hand luggage is not something new and we have now reached an unacceptable level of carelessness on the part of gun owners. Simply put, a gun in hand luggage is a lot,” Larry Nau, federal director of TSA security for Colorado, says a statement. “We are asking all gun owners to take a few minutes to familiarize themselves with firearm travel procedures and the importance of being aware of everything you carry in your luggage before you arrive at the airport.” Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport tops the list with 507 firearms seized. It was followed by Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (317), George W. Bush Intercontinental Airport (245), Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (196) and Nashville International Airport (163). Officials said they believe the increase in seized weapons is linked to more people traveling around the country and the world. In 2021, 18.3 million passengers passed through security at Denver International Airport, a 72% increase from 2020. Nationwide, the number of people passing through security increased by 44% from 2020 after 585 million passengers were checked. TSA officials reminded passengers that a gun should be unloaded; packed in a sealed box, with strong side; and was checked. If travelers leave a firearm in a handbag, they could face criminal penalties or be denied privileges, such as Trusted Traveler status or TSA PreCheck.

