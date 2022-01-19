Global Issues News: Global Affairs Student Interns at Loudoun County Democratic Committee in Election Year

Emily Vasquez holds a bachelor’s degree in Global Affairs with a focus on Global Inequalities and Answers. She served as an intern for the Loudoun County Democratic Committee in the fall of 2021 and enrolled in GLOA 495 for the semester to receive academic credit for her work.

My experience as an intern at the Loudoun County Democratic Committee

Going into my final year at George Mason University, I had to ask myself a lot of questions. The main question was what everyone had done to me, what would I do after graduation? My studies in Global Affairs have prepared me for a career in two main sectors: nonprofit and government policy. My focus is Global Inequalities and Answers. I have been able to take skills from these classes and apply them to my assigned job as an intern. I wanted to gain first-hand experience in each of the sectors, so that was the time when I applied to be on the Loudoun Fall 2021 Democratic Committees internship group.

In the fall of 2021, I learned the ins and outs of local and state politics. My home, Loudoun County, had been at the center of issues, particularly education, in local, national, and even international news. I have been given the opportunity to work and assist in numerous campaigns, including local elections for the Chamber of Delegates, as well as the Deputy Governors, the Attorney General, and the Governor’s race.

Being able to practice during an election year was incredibly rewarding. As someone who is unable to vote, he allowed my voice to be heard in a different way. I was able to work on campaign material, create infographics, and learn valuable career skills. Being able to know that the work I did helped make my county and surrounding areas a better place than anything I imagined. I encourage anyone who wants to learn more about politics to apply for this type of practice. Local elections matter and the work you do for your area is extremely important.