Australia offers visa fee reimbursement to lure international workers and students as Morrison advocates pandemic treatment | News from Australia
Scott Morrison has announced financial incentives to lure international workers to Australia as he continues to defend his governments in tackling the pandemic in the face of the Omicron rise.
But as he unveiled the $ 55 million package that would reimburse the cost of visa application fees for up to 175,000 backpacks and international students, the prime minister was forced to avoid criticism of one of his MPs, George Christensen, who has called for for parents. to give up the government child vaccination program.
Morrison said he was in discussions with Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce about the potential for Christensen to lose his position on the joint parliamentary committee on investment and trade, which is worth an additional $ 20,000 to his annual salary.
But otherwise, Morrison said his advice was simply to ignore him.
Australia is a free country, we can not go about closing people down to what they say as Australians, Morrison said. He is allowed to speak his mind, but Australians should not listen to him.
“I think they are unwise views, I think they are dangerous views, I do not think parents should be heard for them, this is the medical advice I get from the chief medical officer and it is in line with the advice you get anywhere in the world,” he said. .
Morrison said parents should heed the advice of health experts and regulators, and said already one in five students ages 5 to 11 had been vaccinated in the first 10 days of the program.
The number of children vaccinated in this age group is expected to exceed 500,000 this week.
The prime minister also faced questions about the lack of rapid antigen tests across the country, saying Omicron had changed everything and while discussions had been going on since June, at that stage the focus of governments was on vaccine procurement.
He said the UK, which had a universal access program for rapid antigen testing, was unable to provide on demand and was not making any changes in increasing the number of cases in the country.
The test is not a cure, the vaccine is what protects, and that is why we have channeled our efforts into those vaccines, and that is why one of the other areas in which we are working with the workforce is the goal of pop boosting programs -up in a social environment. labor forces.
I understand those quick shortcomings of the antigen test have been a big disappointment, but many of these comments have been made with foresight, not foresight, he said.
In care for the elderly, which is a federal government responsibility, Morrison said the Commonwealth had begun supplying tests in August but acknowledged there had not been enough.
According to the details of the visa waiver program, the $ 630 fee for international students will be covered for the next eight weeks and for backpacks for 12 weeks.
Morrison said his message to 150,000 international students and 23,500 travelers with visa backpacks had to go down.
We want you to come to Australia and enjoy your vacation here [and] move across the country, Morrison said.
At the same time, join our workforce and help us in our agricultural sector, in our hospitality sector, and in many other parts of the economy that rely on that work.
He said international students may be willing to make up for some of the critical workforce shortages they are facing as a result of Omicron growth, especially those working and training in healthcare, senior care, those types of sectors that will be incredibly useful.
The prime minister also said that states that still had quarantine requirements for international immigrants should consider removing them to take advantage of the additional staff arriving in the country.
I would encourage them to look at those rules to make sure they can hire those critical workers, Morrison said.
He said the government was considering a further easing of isolation requirements to just five days, but said it would be a calibration given that about 30% of people remained contagious after such a short period.
At the moment this is not advice, he said.
