NSW and Victoria shorten Covid vaccine boost interval as Sydney nurses protest unstable conditions | health

The interval for a booster injection will be reduced to three months in Victoria and New South Wales amid an unprecedented strain in hospitals as Omicron cases increase.

Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews announced Wednesday morning that the measure would take effect Wednesday, while NSW Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet said the change would take effect Friday in that state.

Perrottet said he had seen very clearly through ICU numbers that vaccination was the key to reducing symptoms and deaths.

I encourage everyone across our state today who has the right to make that reservation at one of our centers across the state, he said.

It is very important to make sure you stay safe during this pandemic.

Booster vaccinations will be available from New South Walless 40 vaccine centers in an effort to speed up presentation and fill meeting places.

The change was planned for the end of the month by the Commonwealth government, but was brought forward given the available supplies of vaccines.

Earlier this week, NSW Deputy Secretary of Health Susan Pearce said tens of thousands of vaccine booster appointments were being held unfinished at state clinics each week.

Speaking Wednesday, she said she was relieved that more people would be able to attend those meetings.

Last year during the Delta outbreak, we looked at them like hawks every day and got used to seeing a very high number of vaccines being given in this condition every day, she said.

I really like to see this happen again now as we work on this last challenge.

Andrews said the move would extend the booster fit to another two million Victorians.

It’s safe. It is effective and will help more people increase the third dose faster than it would otherwise.

Andrews said the number of industries with third-dose vaccination mandates was likely to increase with the expansion of eligibility, while the definition of vaccination would be completely changed to three vaccine doses in the coming weeks.

NSW recorded 32 deaths and 32,297 Covid cases on Wednesday, while Victoria had 18 deaths from Covid and 20,769 cases.

There are 2,863 positive cases in the hospital, including 217 people in intensive care and 66 in ventilators in NSW.

The rise in cases has led to staff shortages across the healthcare sector, with dozens of intensive care nurses protesting at Westmead Hospital on Wednesday morning.

The hospital is one of the largest states and has been one of the priority destinations for Covid patients throughout the pandemic.

The nurses and midwives gathered today and they were really angry, with a real common disappointment because they are seeing something completely different from what the government is saying, said the Acting Secretary General of the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association ( NSWNWA), Shaye Candish.

Our members work in unstable conditions due to excessive working hours, unreasonable workloads and regularly work without insufficient staff.

It makes people cry at work. People are only in their minds.

The sentiment was echoed by a senior doctor at another Sydney hospital, who told the Guardian Australia that a nurse burst into tears during a video conference saying they were being told to take more and more patients without end. first.

The staff is literally disbanding, this doctor said.

They are becoming standing zombies.

The hospital has given up trying to isolate Covid patients in specialized wards because they have insufficient staff and facilities.

It gets worse every day, the doctor said, with staff being asked to provide care beyond their skill sets. Trained non-ICU nurses, for example, are working in ICU wards, with workers relying on qualified staff to supervise those who are not.

Patients are not being fed, patients are not taking a shower and people falling are not being cared for, the doctor said. It’s very awful.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said he had spoken to NSWNWA representatives and would work to bring more staff on board to ease the pressure.

I have heard their concerns and we are certainly considering some of the operational challenges they have within, and of course they have been complicated by the pandemic, he said on Wednesday.

We were doing everything we could.