International
Nr. 1 leadership change is needed to tackle climate change
- Tackling climate change will require work towards common goals, such as developing solutions to scale carbon sequestration or decarbonisation of infrastructure.
- Achieving the common goals of climate change will require focus from the private sector to scale proven technologies and mobilize the necessary capital.
- To be effective in tackling climate change, companies need to redefine success and move toward common goals to scale positive long-term change for the planet.
Most nations today recognize the importance and urgency of the battle against global warming; but there are still significant differences as to the best way to achieve zero net greenhouse gas emissions and how to share the cost to do so. In the polarized world we live in unfortunately, this creates a lot of room for conflicting conflicts between cultures, geographies and even generations. This, in turn, leads to an erosion of trust, which not only slows down our progress in the fight against climate change, but spreads to other social and political issues.
The corporate sector has a vital role to play in addressing climate goals and, ultimately, in helping build trust. Companies are more agile than governments and can amass greater resources than communities independently. However, companies need to redefine success and move towards common goals to scale positive long-term change for the planet. This change in mindset and approach can foster the confidence and support needed to develop tactics and collaborations to achieve climate goals.
Climate change poses an urgent threat that requires decisive action. Communities around the world are already experiencing increased climate impacts, from droughts to floods to rising seas. The Global Economic Forum’s Global Risk Report continues to rank these environmental threats at the top of the list.
To limit the rise in global temperatures below 2C and as close as possible to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, it is essential that businesses, policymakers and civil society advance comprehensive short-term and long-term climate action in line with the objectives of the Agreement. of Paris on climate change.
The World Economic Forum Climate Initiative supports the escalation and acceleration of global climate action through public-private partnerships. The initiative works in several workflows to develop and implement comprehensive and ambitious solutions.
This includes the Alliance of Executive Directors Climate Leaders, a global network of business leaders from a variety of industries developing cost-effective solutions to transition to a low-carbon, climate-resistant economy. CEOs use their position and influence with policymakers and corporate partners to accelerate the transition and realize the economic benefits of providing a safer climate.
Contact us to get involved.
The challenge of climate change ahead
More than 130 nations have promised to reach zero net emissions by 2050 or even earlier. However, few of them have set out detailed guides on how to get there. Even with all the new commitments made at last November’s COP26 summit in Glasgow, global temperatures will rise by at least 1.8 C above pre-industrial levels by 2050. If we do not live up to those promises, then temperatures will grow by 2-3 C. with potentially catastrophic consequences for our planet.
Many changes are needed to create sustainable and fast systems and solutions. Some priorities set by IEA and other groups include:
- Decarbonisation of existing infrastructure, such as helping enterprises switch from coal and oil to cleaner natural gas and eventually zero-carbon fuels such as ammonia and hydrogen;
- Increase carbon capture, use and storage (CCUS) technologies and build a CO2 value chain from capture to transport, storage and industrial use;
- Building a similar hydrogen ecosystem that also includes the production, transportation, storage and multiple applications in energy, industry and long distance transportation.
Addressing goals such as scalable carbon capture or decarbonization of infrastructure will require focus from the private sector to scalable proven technologies and mobilize the necessary capital. It will also require a shift from individual goals to common goals.
Tactics to accelerate the action of climate change
Common goals cannot be achieved by one organization alone. They seek collaboration and new tactics to work with others to maximize a range of skills that no firm could offer on its own. These tactics include:
- Work with rivals. Such cooperation requires close cooperation with those with whom the private sector would not have partnered in other previous contexts to utilize the expertise of the field and the full range of capabilities of a sector. For our part, this means working together with companies we would once consider only as competitors, as well as start-ups, industry organizations and academic institutions.
- Shared data. Many new solutions and business models will depend on data being split into data across sectors. This data can help provide a true, standardized picture of environmental impact, and help leaders measure progress and accelerate action toward climate goals.
- New approach to competition. The nature of competition is changing and to build resilient solutions that can support themselves, new partnerships will need to develop new business models, those that make the most of the skills built into many partners. While we have to keep a piece of intellectual property secret in order to achieve a commercial return as a company, we are increasingly sharing our technology.
A good example is the recent public testing of our new proprietary CO solvent in a third party facility in Norway. we managed to capture 95-98% of all CO from flue gases using this new solvent – this is much higher than current industry rates. By sharing technologies like this, we hope to create a network of partners as well as set industry standards and open up much greater trading opportunities.
A new approach to building mutual trust
For these partnerships and tactics to achieve results, openness and trust are critical. Such a belief is a symptom of an acceptance that companies are deeply rooted in society and have a responsibility beyond their individual balance sheet. I believe that companies have this responsibility and should work for the happiness and overall progress of society and do so consciously and explicitly rather than simply blindly pursuing profit.
This is a heavy responsibility and the true meaning of what is often labeled ESG or consistency. Building this belief will require approximation to what I prefer to call human capitalism. This approach does not just celebrate the growth of a country or company. This approach values promoting shared and sustainable prosperity between generations. Such a mentality can help us imagine new and different forms of success for the future, only on a global scale.
Not only should corporations listen to the views of different stakeholders; they also need to understand that they can and do influence the behavior of customers, suppliers, employees, investors and the community at large, for better or worse. It is a two-way street.
This is not a new idea, just what has been out of favor in recent decades in some developed economies. This new kind of thinking and investing will pay significant dividends and not just for nature and the planet. In particular, it can help us meet the needs of young people whose natural anxiety about the state of the world has made many people dissatisfied or simply disconnected. We can create systems that position these new generations for health and a sustainable future.
‘Human capitalism’ can help us imagine new and different forms of success for the future, only on a global scale.
We should not think only of ourselves and the present moment. After all, humans are mortal, but society is immortal. This will require us to think beyond the short term beyond the data provided by quarterly or annual snapshots. We will have to measure success with new metrics that protect people and the planet for a long time.
As leaders, we need to communicate better. We need to inform all stakeholders about what we have already done, our plans for the future and how these will affect them. We must not shy away from difficult questions and must accept reasonable criticism and adapt. Increasing openness will restore trust, allowing for faster progress toward our common goals. The result will be a simple, virtuous circle. All participants must play their part as responsible citizens to create a better world.
Sources
2/ https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2022/01/business-leaders-rethink-goals-climate-change-mitsubishi-heavy-industry/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- CNN analyst pictured Trump’s stance: It’s not a normal human response January 15, 2022
- Dow Jones Futures signals that market sell-off will continue; JPMorgan and Wells Fargo top earnings January 15, 2022
- Health Examination: Summary of 306 New Cases in Berkshire and COVID-19 Headings This Week | Coronavirus January 15, 2022
- Alberto Fernndez will meet Vladimir Putin in Russia and Xi Jinping in China January 15, 2022
- A majority of Trump’s 2022 endorsements called into question the 2020 election results January 15, 2022