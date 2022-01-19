Nr. 1 leadership change is needed to tackle climate change

Tackling climate change will require work towards common goals, such as developing solutions to scale carbon sequestration or decarbonisation of infrastructure.

Achieving the common goals of climate change will require focus from the private sector to scale proven technologies and mobilize the necessary capital.

To be effective in tackling climate change, companies need to redefine success and move toward common goals to scale positive long-term change for the planet.

Most nations today recognize the importance and urgency of the battle against global warming; but there are still significant differences as to the best way to achieve zero net greenhouse gas emissions and how to share the cost to do so. In the polarized world we live in unfortunately, this creates a lot of room for conflicting conflicts between cultures, geographies and even generations. This, in turn, leads to an erosion of trust, which not only slows down our progress in the fight against climate change, but spreads to other social and political issues.

The corporate sector has a vital role to play in addressing climate goals and, ultimately, in helping build trust. Companies are more agile than governments and can amass greater resources than communities independently. However, companies need to redefine success and move towards common goals to scale positive long-term change for the planet. This change in mindset and approach can foster the confidence and support needed to develop tactics and collaborations to achieve climate goals.

Climate change poses an urgent threat that requires decisive action. Communities around the world are already experiencing increased climate impacts, from droughts to floods to rising seas. The Global Economic Forum’s Global Risk Report continues to rank these environmental threats at the top of the list. To limit the rise in global temperatures below 2C and as close as possible to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, it is essential that businesses, policymakers and civil society advance comprehensive short-term and long-term climate action in line with the objectives of the Agreement. of Paris on climate change.





The challenge of climate change ahead



More than 130 nations have promised to reach zero net emissions by 2050 or even earlier. However, few of them have set out detailed guides on how to get there. Even with all the new commitments made at last November’s COP26 summit in Glasgow, global temperatures will rise by at least 1.8 C above pre-industrial levels by 2050. If we do not live up to those promises, then temperatures will grow by 2-3 C. with potentially catastrophic consequences for our planet.

The goals of climate change Image: Visual Capitalist

Many changes are needed to create sustainable and fast systems and solutions. Some priorities set by IEA and other groups include:

Decarbonisation of existing infrastructure, such as helping enterprises switch from coal and oil to cleaner natural gas and eventually zero-carbon fuels such as ammonia and hydrogen;

Increase carbon capture, use and storage (CCUS) technologies and build a CO2 value chain from capture to transport, storage and industrial use;

Building a similar hydrogen ecosystem that also includes the production, transportation, storage and multiple applications in energy, industry and long distance transportation.

Addressing goals such as scalable carbon capture or decarbonization of infrastructure will require focus from the private sector to scalable proven technologies and mobilize the necessary capital. It will also require a shift from individual goals to common goals.

Promises of climate change Image: IEA

Tactics to accelerate the action of climate change



Common goals cannot be achieved by one organization alone. They seek collaboration and new tactics to work with others to maximize a range of skills that no firm could offer on its own. These tactics include:

Work with rivals. Such cooperation requires close cooperation with those with whom the private sector would not have partnered in other previous contexts to utilize the expertise of the field and the full range of capabilities of a sector. For our part, this means working together with companies we would once consider only as competitors, as well as start-ups, industry organizations and academic institutions.

Shared data. Many new solutions and business models will depend on data being split into data across sectors. This data can help provide a true, standardized picture of environmental impact, and help leaders measure progress and accelerate action toward climate goals.

New approach to competition. The nature of competition is changing and to build resilient solutions that can support themselves, new partnerships will need to develop new business models, those that make the most of the skills built into many partners. While we have to keep a piece of intellectual property secret in order to achieve a commercial return as a company, we are increasingly sharing our technology. A good example is the recent public testing of our new proprietary CO solvent in a third party facility in Norway. we managed to capture 95-98% of all CO from flue gases using this new solvent – this is much higher than current industry rates. By sharing technologies like this, we hope to create a network of partners as well as set industry standards and open up much greater trading opportunities.









A new approach to building mutual trust



For these partnerships and tactics to achieve results, openness and trust are critical. Such a belief is a symptom of an acceptance that companies are deeply rooted in society and have a responsibility beyond their individual balance sheet. I believe that companies have this responsibility and should work for the happiness and overall progress of society and do so consciously and explicitly rather than simply blindly pursuing profit.

This is a heavy responsibility and the true meaning of what is often labeled ESG or consistency. Building this belief will require approximation to what I prefer to call human capitalism. This approach does not just celebrate the growth of a country or company. This approach values ​​promoting shared and sustainable prosperity between generations. Such a mentality can help us imagine new and different forms of success for the future, only on a global scale.

Not only should corporations listen to the views of different stakeholders; they also need to understand that they can and do influence the behavior of customers, suppliers, employees, investors and the community at large, for better or worse. It is a two-way street.

This is not a new idea, just what has been out of favor in recent decades in some developed economies. This new kind of thinking and investing will pay significant dividends and not just for nature and the planet. In particular, it can help us meet the needs of young people whose natural anxiety about the state of the world has made many people dissatisfied or simply disconnected. We can create systems that position these new generations for health and a sustainable future.

We should not think only of ourselves and the present moment. After all, humans are mortal, but society is immortal. This will require us to think beyond the short term beyond the data provided by quarterly or annual snapshots. We will have to measure success with new metrics that protect people and the planet for a long time.