3 Panthers Awarded Prestigious Charles B. Rangel Scholarships for Graduation and Presidential Management | FIU News





Two recent graduates and a FIU graduate student were awarded prestigious scholarships that help them in their graduate school and advance their careers in U.S. foreign policy and government leadership. All three students were Intelligence Community – Researcher from the Centers for Academic Excellence (IC-CAE) with the Jack D. Gordon Institute of FIU Public Policy. Charles B. Rangel Graduate Fellowship Max Ulloa and Brandon Lee were elected to the Charles B. Rangel Graduate Scholarship. The Rangel Graduate Fellowship aims to “prepare outstanding young people for careers in the U.S. Department of State Foreign Service, in which they can assist in formulating, representing, and implementing U.S. foreign policy.” The program supports students through two years of postgraduate study, internships, mentoring and professional development activities. Lee and Ulloa were selected as national finalists and are two of only 45 recipients of this prestigious scholarship. Lee is a Honors College graduate student in international relations and political science with a minor in economics and business analytics. His transformational experiences as an IC-CAE researcher and his time interned in DC at the Treasury Department “nurtured his desire” for a future in foreign service. “The continued support from the FIU over the past year encouraged me to try again and, in the end, I did it. [the fellowship] “a reality,” he said. Ulloa, also an IC-CAE researcher, heard about society through his friends The UN model team. He appreciates his experiences as a Model UN delegate and a Diplomacy Laboratory scholar by expanding his knowledge and giving him the confidence to join the workforce. Ulloa aspires to study law and diplomacy in the postgraduate school, with a focus on international negotiations and global organizations. “[Becoming a] “The Foreign Service officer will allow me to help Americans abroad, to serve at the forefront of our foreign policy decisions, and to represent the multiculturalism of my Latin community, all in the same job,” he said. also a Certificate of National Security Studies from the Gordon Institute. Presidential Management Members Program Graduate student Gustavo * was selected as a finalist for the Presidential Management Fellows Program, a highly competitive government program that matches graduate students with experience in federal leadership and public policy and program management. Gustavo received a bachelor’s degree in finance and spent most of his career in the world of technology and business, but he was always interested in foreign affairs and civic engagement. The loss of a good friend due to gun violence as well as the pandemic blockade made him rethink his career path. “Once the COVID blockades were set, I asked myself, ‘Where can I use my knowledge of history, politics, economics and current affairs?’ And decided to pursue a university degree and pursue civil service opportunities,” he said. is enrolled in the Master of Arts program in Global Affairs. Students interested in scholarship opportunities like these or others should head to the Development of Prestigious Scholars in https://scholarships.fiu.edu. * the surname has been intentionally removed

