COVID-19 pandemic update | BC Gov News
As of Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 89.3% (4,448,921) of eligible persons aged five and over in BC have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 83.4% (4,157,150) have received the second dose.
In addition, 92.4% (4,282,675) of qualified persons 12 years of age and older in BC received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 89.7% (4,156,635) received their second dose, and 34.3% (1,591,505) received a third dose.
Also, 92.8% (4,011,947) of all qualified adults in BC received their first dose, 90.1% (3,898,949) received their second dose and 36.8% (1,590,246) received one dose third.
BC is reporting 1,975 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 301,121 cases in the province.
Note: The number of total and new cases is temporary due to a delayed data update and will be verified once confirmed.
There are 37,167 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and 258,417 people who tested positive have recovered. Of the active cases, 854 people with COVID-positive are in hospital and 112 are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in isolation.
New / active cases include:
- 731 new cases in Fraser Health
- Total active cases: 18,271
- 503 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health
- Total active cases: 9727
- 478 new cases in Internal Health
- Total active cases: 5580
- 88 new cases in North Health
- Total active cases: 1374
- 175 new cases in Island Health
- Total active cases: 2200
- there are no new cases of people residing outside of Canada
Two new deaths (Fraser Health) were reported in the last 24 hours, for a total of 2,492.
There have been nine new outbreaks of health care institutions at CareLife Fleetwood, Menno Hospital, Buchanan Lodge, St. Louis. Michael’s Center, Eden Care Center (Fraser Health); Village in Smith Creek (Internal Health); Veterans Memorial House, Sunset House and Sidney Care Island (Island Health). The blasts at Eagle Ridge Hospital, Oxford Nursing Home, Chartwell Crescent Gardens, AgeCare Harmony Court (Fraser Health), Selkirk Seniors Village and Selkirk Village Assisted Living have been declared completed, for a total of 53 facilities. ongoing outbreaks, including:
- Long-term care:
- Vista New Care Center, Chartwell Langley Gardens, Chartwell Carlton Gardens, George Derby Center, CareLife Fleetwood, Evergreen Baptist Care Society, Hilton Villa Elderly Community, Kinsmen Lodge, Kiwanis Care Center, Arch Foundation Lodge, Morgan Place, Amica White Rock, Mayfair Senior Living + Care, MSA Manor, Menno Hospital, Buchanan Lodge, St. Michael’s Center, Eden Care Center (Fraser Health);
- Copernicus Lodge, St. Vincent’s Langara (Vancouver Coastal Health);
- Mount Cartier Court, Sun Pointe Village, Lakeview Lodge, Hamlets in Vernon, Brocklehurst Gemstone, Heritage Square, Village at Smith Creek (Internal Health); AND
- Amica Douglas House, Eden Gardens, Glenwarren Lodge, Kiwanis Village Lodge, Clover Point Care, Saanich Peninsula Hospital – Long Term Care, Oyster Harbor, Dufferin Place, Beacon Hill Villa, Salvation Army Sunset Lodge, James Bay Care Center, The Heights in View of the Mountain, Luther Court, Veterans Memorial Lodge, Sunset House, and Sidney Care Home (Island Health)
- acute care:
- Surrey Memorial Hospital, Abbotsford Regional Hospital, Langley Memorial Hospital, Laurel Place, Burnaby Hospital, Peace Arch Hospital, CareLife Fleetwood (Fraser Health);
- Kelowna General Hospital (Internal Health); AND
- Royal Jubilee Hospital (Island Health)
- Assisted or independent living:
From January 10-16, fully unvaccinated persons accounted for 24.9% of cases.
From 3-16 January, they accounted for 32.3% of hospital admissions.
Last week’s cases (January 10-16) – A total of 14,922
- Unvaccinated: 3086 (20.7%)
- Partially vaccinated: 629 (4.2%)
- Fully vaccinated: 11,207 (75.1%)
Cases hospitalized in the last two weeks (January 3-16) – Total 796
- Unvaccinated: 215 (27.0%)
- Partially vaccinated: 42 (5.3%)
- Fully vaccinated: 539 (67.7%)
Last week, cases per 100,000 inhabitants after age adjustment (January 10-16)
- Unvaccinated: 412.5
- Partially vaccinated: 179.8
- Fully vaccinated: 318.1
Last two weeks, hospitalized cases per 100,000 inhabitants after age adjustment (January 3-16)
- Unvaccinated: 52.3
- Partially vaccinated: 34.1
- Fully vaccinated: 11.6
Since December 2020, the Province has administered 10,158,329 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and COFID-19 Pediatric Pfizer vaccines.
Learn more:
For the January 14, 2022 modeling presentation, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/14.01.22_Covid19Modelling.pdf
For the weekly Update on Anxiety Variations (VOC), visit: http://www.bccdc.ca/Health-Info-Site/Documents/VoC/VoC_Weekly_20220114.pdf
For information on boosting doses, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/booster
For the December 21, 2021 announcement of additional measures for COVID-19, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2021HLTH0234-002431
For the December 21, 2021, PowerPoint presentation on updated COVID-19 measures, amplifiers, and rapid antigen testing in BC, visit:
https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/CovidMeasures.pdf
For the December 17, 2021 announcement of new measures for COVID-19, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2021HLTH0230-002414
For the November 23, 2021 announcement of the COVID-19 pediatric vaccine for children 5-11 years old, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2021HLTH0209-002245
To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines for children: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/children
For information on a third dose for people with moderately to severely compromised immunity, visit:
https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/register#immunocompromised
As they become available, information on school explosions will be posted online: www.bccdc.ca/health-info/diseases-conditions/covid-19/public-exposures
For surgical renovation engagement progress reports, visit:
To learn how BC counts its daily cases of COVID-19 in hospitals, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2021HLTH0058-001844
To learn about the BC vaccination card and how to use your card, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/vaccinecard.html
For the August 12, 2021 notice on mandatory vaccinations against COVID-19 for long-term care workers, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/25143
For information on progress cases, see the BCCDC weekly data summary: http://www.bccdc.ca/health-info/diseases-conditions/covid-19/data#summary
Detailed data is posted daily on the BCCDC dashboard: http://www.bccdc.ca/health-info/diseases-conditions/covid-19/data
Or: www.bccdc.ca
To register to be immunized or to learn about a second dose, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/register or https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/dose-2
For orders and instructions from the provincial health officer, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/health/about-bc-s-health-care-system/office-of-the-provincial-health-officer/current-health-topics/covid- 19-novella-coronavirus
For instructions on restrictions, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/emergency-preparedness-response-recovery/covid-19-provincial-support/restrictions
The latest updates, including case counting, prevention, risks and finding a testing center near you: http://www.bccdc.ca/ or follow @CDCofBC on Twitter.
For COVID-19 exposure events, updates and information, visit:
