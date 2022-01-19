COVID-19 pandemic update | BC Gov News

As of Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 89.3% (4,448,921) of eligible persons aged five and over in BC have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 83.4% (4,157,150) have received the second dose.

In addition, 92.4% (4,282,675) of qualified persons 12 years of age and older in BC received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 89.7% (4,156,635) received their second dose, and 34.3% (1,591,505) received a third dose.

Also, 92.8% (4,011,947) of all qualified adults in BC received their first dose, 90.1% (3,898,949) received their second dose and 36.8% (1,590,246) received one dose third.

BC is reporting 1,975 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 301,121 cases in the province.

Note: The number of total and new cases is temporary due to a delayed data update and will be verified once confirmed.

There are 37,167 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and 258,417 people who tested positive have recovered. Of the active cases, 854 people with COVID-positive are in hospital and 112 are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in isolation.

New / active cases include:

731 new cases in Fraser Health Total active cases: 18,271

503 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health Total active cases: 9727

478 new cases in Internal Health Total active cases: 5580

88 new cases in North Health Total active cases: 1374

175 new cases in Island Health Total active cases: 2200

there are no new cases of people residing outside of Canada

Two new deaths (Fraser Health) were reported in the last 24 hours, for a total of 2,492.

There have been nine new outbreaks of health care institutions at CareLife Fleetwood, Menno Hospital, Buchanan Lodge, St. Louis. Michael’s Center, Eden Care Center (Fraser Health); Village in Smith Creek (Internal Health); Veterans Memorial House, Sunset House and Sidney Care Island (Island Health). The blasts at Eagle Ridge Hospital, Oxford Nursing Home, Chartwell Crescent Gardens, AgeCare Harmony Court (Fraser Health), Selkirk Seniors Village and Selkirk Village Assisted Living have been declared completed, for a total of 53 facilities. ongoing outbreaks, including:

Long-term care: Vista New Care Center, Chartwell Langley Gardens, Chartwell Carlton Gardens, George Derby Center, CareLife Fleetwood, Evergreen Baptist Care Society, Hilton Villa Elderly Community, Kinsmen Lodge, Kiwanis Care Center, Arch Foundation Lodge, Morgan Place, Amica White Rock, Mayfair Senior Living + Care, MSA Manor, Menno Hospital, Buchanan Lodge, St. Michael’s Center, Eden Care Center (Fraser Health); Copernicus Lodge, St. Vincent’s Langara (Vancouver Coastal Health); Mount Cartier Court, Sun Pointe Village, Lakeview Lodge, Hamlets in Vernon, Brocklehurst Gemstone, Heritage Square, Village at Smith Creek (Internal Health); AND Amica Douglas House, Eden Gardens, Glenwarren Lodge, Kiwanis Village Lodge, Clover Point Care, Saanich Peninsula Hospital – Long Term Care, Oyster Harbor, Dufferin Place, Beacon Hill Villa, Salvation Army Sunset Lodge, James Bay Care Center, The Heights in View of the Mountain, Luther Court, Veterans Memorial Lodge, Sunset House, and Sidney Care Home (Island Health)

acute care: Surrey Memorial Hospital, Abbotsford Regional Hospital, Langley Memorial Hospital, Laurel Place, Burnaby Hospital, Peace Arch Hospital, CareLife Fleetwood (Fraser Health); Kelowna General Hospital (Internal Health); AND Royal Jubilee Hospital (Island Health)

Assisted or independent living:

From January 10-16, fully unvaccinated persons accounted for 24.9% of cases.

From 3-16 January, they accounted for 32.3% of hospital admissions.

Last week’s cases (January 10-16) – A total of 14,922

Unvaccinated: 3086 (20.7%)

Partially vaccinated: 629 (4.2%)

Fully vaccinated: 11,207 (75.1%)

Cases hospitalized in the last two weeks (January 3-16) – Total 796

Unvaccinated: 215 (27.0%)

Partially vaccinated: 42 (5.3%)

Fully vaccinated: 539 (67.7%)

Last week, cases per 100,000 inhabitants after age adjustment (January 10-16)

Unvaccinated: 412.5

Partially vaccinated: 179.8

Fully vaccinated: 318.1

Last two weeks, hospitalized cases per 100,000 inhabitants after age adjustment (January 3-16)

Unvaccinated: 52.3

Partially vaccinated: 34.1

Fully vaccinated: 11.6

Since December 2020, the Province has administered 10,158,329 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and COFID-19 Pediatric Pfizer vaccines.

