Monday’s snowstorm had a major impact on the Waterloo region’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts
The bad Monday snowstorm has had a drastic impact on the number of COVID-19 vaccinations in the area.
Waterloo Public Health says 1,192,053 shots were fired in the area, an increase of just 1,526. A week ago the total increased by 5804 while two weeks ago it increased by 6881.
Ontario is taking 10,000 courses of the Pfizer Paxlovid COVID-19 pill in January
Early in the afternoon, the region announced that it had stopped accepting visits to most clinics. Shortly afterwards it was announced that all clinics would be closed by 16:00
Moreover, Pinebush Cambridge, the region’s largest clinic is not open to the general public on Mondays and Tuesdays.
Another 1,367 area residents managed to get a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, bringing the total in the area to 240,502.
A total of 160 other residents took a second dose, bringing it to a total of 467,857 as 77.3 per cent of the region’s population has done so now.
CORBEVAX: How can new COVID-19 vaccine help immunize low-income countries
Waterloo Public Health reported another 325 positive coronavirus tests on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in the area to 35,431.
This reduces the seven-day average number of new daily cases to 468.9. The agency warns that due to the availability of testing, the number of cases on its panel is likely to be lower than the current number of cases in the Waterloo Region.
Trends
BC to allow reopening of gyms on Jan. 20, but extends other restrictions
Experts say grocery stores could close if work, product shortages worsen
No new COVID-19-related deaths were reported on Tuesday, leaving the death toll at 325, including 11 victims this month.
The region says there are now 4,093 active cases of COVID-19 in the area, a big drop from the 8,506 active cases it reported Monday. A spokesman for the region says it has changed the way it handles the issue due to recent growth, which has prompted a change in the way it counts cases resolved.
Active cases are now considered after 14 days if the person involved is not hospitalized. That said, the number of issues resolved in the regional panel has increased by only 89 to 26,042. Global News has sent a question to Waterloo Public Health about the discrepancy.
The number of patients in area hospitals remains unchanged as of Monday as it is 136, including 17 people in need of intensive care.
There are two other active COVID-19 outbreaks in the region, bringing the total to 76, including 38 in long-term care or retirement homes, 28 in congregation facilities, and nine in hospitals.
4,183 people in Ontario hospitals with COVID, 580 in intensive care
Elsewhere, Ontario reported a record 4,183 people hospitalized with COVIDon on Tuesday, though just over half of them were initially admitted due to virus complications, with 580 in intensive care units.
The province recently began to distinguish between those who were hospitalized directly due to COVID, and those who were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for the virus.
That’s an increase from 3,220 people in hospital last Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 7,086 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, though this is an understatement of the truly widespread transmission of the virus due to torrent testing limitations. The total number of provincial cases is now 963,693.
Of the 7,086 new cases registered, the data showed that 1,087 were unvaccinated persons, 245 were partially vaccinated persons, 5,439 were fully vaccinated persons. For 314 people the vaccination status was unknown.
The death toll in the province has risen to 10,666 as 38 more virus-related deaths were added. One of the deaths occurred more than a month ago, officials noted.
* With files by Gabby Rodrigues
