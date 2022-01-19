Tennessee woman pleads guilty to supporting Foreign Terrorist Organization tidings





SPARTA, TN (WSMV) A woman pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court on Tuesday after hiding material support and resources intended to be given to a Foreign Terrorist Organization. Georgianna AM Giampietro, 36, was sued by a grand federal jury in August 2019, which accused her of trying to provide material support to a certain Foreign Terrorist Organization. Officials said FBI agents arrested her at her home in Sparta, TN and she remains in custody. Court documents showed that Giampietro admitted she had conversations with an undercover agent in September 2018. The agent expressed interest in traveling to Syria to join Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham, a designated foreign terrorist organization. The agent told Giampietros that her husband had sworn allegiance to HTS and that he intended to fight on their behalf. “Protecting the United States from terrorist attacks is the FBI’s number one priority,” said Special Envoy Douglas M. Korneski of the FBI Office in Memphis. “This case demonstrates once again the FBI’s commitment to vigorously pursuing those who provide material support to terrorists, organizations, and holding them accountable for their conspiratorial actions. I’m proud of the staff who worked countless hours for him. “I want to thank all the agencies involved in the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force. Together, we combine our resources to identify and deter threats to protect our community.” The court documents also showed how Giampietro had given instructions and advice to the undercover agent on how to travel to Syria in order to avoid detection by law enforcement, including actions that the undercover agent and her husband must take before make the trip which included severing ties with other people 6-8 months before the trip, buying new phones and crossing through Turkey before entering Syria. Giampietro told officials she was aware at the time that HTS was a designated terrorist group and she believed her husband and undercover agent would go to Syria to work for them. Giampietro faces 10 years in prison and a $ 250,000 fine when convicted on May 6, 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsmv.com/news/tennessee-woman-pleads-guilty-to-supporting-foreign-terrorist-organization/article_6cf8237c-78b2-11ec-9a0c-bffbb1bf93b7.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos