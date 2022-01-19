Oil prices reach highest since 2014 after UAE attack – Top International News





Global markets are falling as bond yields rise In what appeared to be news half a year ago, markets around the world shrank as bond yields rose. Rising bond yields around the world are seen as a reaction to an expectation that the US will be forced to raise interest rates by March. Goldman Sachs trading revenue put pressure on the banking industry, while gaming studios after Call of Duty and CandyCrush Activision Blizzard rose 30% after Microsoft announced a $ 68.7 billion deal to buy it. The SGX NIFTY is currently trading at 18,145.00, up 32 points. Stoxx Europe is down 1.01%

Dow Jones is down 1.58%

NASDAQ has fallen by 1.72% Oil prices reach their highest level since 2014 after the UAE attack As a primary reaction to yesterday’s terrorist attack in Abu Dhabi, global oil prices gave an explosion in their highest prices since the end of 2014. Oil traders are paying more for cargo in Asia, as supplies are also in decline after interruptions from Libya to North America. Among other indicators, Goldman Sachs has raised its forecast for Brent to $ 100 / barrel, with a further 20% increase in the third quarter of 2022. Gasoline prices in India have been unchanged recently, ridiculously, ahead of UP polls in February 2022. Microsoft buys Activision Blizzard in a $ 69 billion game deal Microsoft Corp. agreed to buy Activision Blizzard Inc. in a $ 68.7 billion deal, bringing together two of the biggest forces in video games to create the world’s third largest gaming company. In its biggest acquisition ever, Microsoft will pay $ 95 a share in cash to one of the most legendary game publishers, known for titles like Call of Duty and World of Warcraft, but which is also facing a cultural turmoil. for the treatment of women. Israel provides aid to the United Arab Emirates following the Houthis attack in Abu Dhabi After months of rising tensions between the UAE and Houthis, the terrorist group attacked the UAE’s largest city yesterday. Now, Israel has offered security and intelligence support to the UAE following the drone strike, indicating more tensions in the area. “We are ready to offer you security and intelligence support in order to help protect your citizens from similar attacks,” the Israeli prime minister said in a letter to Crown Prince Abu Dhabis. The attack came after the Houthis warned Abu Dhabi against stepping up an air strike campaign against them. The diamond mining giant is raising prices significantly De Beers, the world’s largest diamond miner, has raised prices by about 8%. The diamond and jewelry sector has made a profit as the Covid-19 pandemic boosted demand and cut supplies. Consumer demand for diamond jewelry is said to have grown strongly last year. In the first big sale of the year, the prices of larger stones rose by about 5%, while some smaller rough diamonds saw price increases of nearly 20%. Watch out for sector-related stocks in our markets in the coming days. The People’s Bank of China is trying to stabilize the economy after Evergrande Following yesterday’s sudden drop in interest rates, the People’s Bank of China said it would aggressively use economic means to stabilize the economy. Currently, the Chinese economy has been hit by a property slowdown due to the Evergrande issue and signs of stress in the banking industry. Deputy Governor Liu Guoqiang said today he would avoid a credit crunch, indicating that the world’s second largest economy is in more trouble than previously thought.

